ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Frontier planning $100 million investment into bringing more fiber internet to West Virginia

By Isaac Taylor
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nt0tC_0kaYa7Y500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Frontier says they plan to invest $100 million into bringing fiber internet to more than 100,000 more locations around West Virginia in 2023.

They say this is part of Frontier’s partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development Office of Broadband. The Office of Broadband says they are bringing reliable internet to underserved areas of West Virginia

DMV chefs fundraise for victims of California mass shooting

Frontier says fiber will be put in areas such as Elkins, Fairmont, Grafton, Hinton, Logan, Nitro, Princeton, St. Albans, Weirton and Woodsdale.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 5

Related
Lootpress

Coal Fact for the Day: No. 1 in Underground Mining

With 168 underground coal mines, West Virginia is the nation’s largest underground coal producing state. Last year, 9,744 coal miners produced 70.9 million tons of coal from the underground mines located throughout the Mountain State. Six of the nation’s 10 largest underground coal mines are in West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In West Virginia

Looking for the best places to stay in West Virginia for your next weekend getaway? With so much to see and do in the Mountain State and plenty of vacation rentals to offer, we’ve made a list that will help you with your search. So, whether you’re trying to find a budget-friendly place or looking for the perfect hideaway for two, we’ve got the perfect accommodation for you.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

PSC Denies Appalachian Power’s $297 Million Rate Request

The West Virginia Public Service Commission denied Appalachian Power’s request to recover $297 million from ratepayers in a case that’s generated significant public opposition. Appalachian Power has testified to the commission that its coal supplies ran tight in late 2021 into 2022, and there were times when it...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in West Virginia?

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – The winter driving season can be treacherous for a variety of reasons, from ice on the road to snow flying from other vehicles. Drivers in West Virginia might be wondering, however, if they can face repercussions for not removing snow on their cars before they hit the road.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Be bear aware at this time of year in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — This is bear den season, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants everyone to be aware of it. Bears generally do not hibernate in Virginia because it does not get cold enough for long periods of time. However, they do build dens, bed down, and restrict their movements through […]
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
nwi.life

Expanding access to healthy food with $50K donation to West Virginia Food Bank

Accessing healthy food can greatly impact a person’s health and well-being. Unfortunately, it’s not always regularly available to far too many individuals and families. To help expand resources, UnitedHealthcare recently announced a $50,000 donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB) of West Virginia. The donation will positively impact several of Mountaineer Food Bank’s programs, which serve more than 97,500 households across the state annually.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy