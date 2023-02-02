Read full article on original website
Connecticut leaders, advocates to hold rally against federal gun ownership ruling
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A decision by a federal appeals court has sparked outrage in Connecticut. The new ruling will now allow people with domestic violence restraining orders the right to own guns. Legislation in Connecticut already exists to prevent those with restraining orders from owning guns. However, a rally is expected to be held […]
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
New Connecticut Department of Correction oversight panel appointments alarm advocates
This story has been updated. Republican lawmakers have appointed two people who have ties with Connecticut’s Department of Correction to a committee established to provide oversight of the agency — a decision that has sparked concerns among community organizers about the legitimacy and security of the panel. Holding...
CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.
Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
Gov. Lamont expected to announce proposal to lower Connecticut income tax rate
Gov. Lamont says the income tax rate in Connecticut has not been reduced in nearly 30 years.
Looney times at the Connecticut legislature
A number of bills this session would affect our state’s transportation laws -- including one on unhelmeted motorcycle fatalities.
Some Common Sayings Just Don’t Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
Some days I get up and feel informative, other times I feel curious and then there are my disruptive moods. Today, I woke up and felt like a wiseacre and that is why I am proud to present the 7 Common Sayings That Don't Work in CT. I get it,...
Economist discusses CT’s job picture as U.S. unemployment is at its lowest since 1969
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - According to the latest jobs report, more than 500,000 jobs were created in January. Unemployment is also at its lowest since 1969. Restaurants were the hardest hit during the pandemic. Although they are in better shape now, the cost of food is hurting them. Patty Cakes...
Here is every gun control measure Gov. Lamont proposed this month
For the sake of simplicity and clarity, here is a list of every firearm-related proposal announced by the governor’s office this session. The post Here is every gun control measure Gov. Lamont proposed this month appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Education coalition wants $275 million for Connecticut school districts
A bipartisan coalition of educators, legislators and advocates are fighting for more money for school districts that are often overlooked and underfunded. The coalition is asking for $275 million — a number that advocates say would help work toward a permanent solution to the state’s education inequity problem.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal brags about Connecticut’s pies, scoffs at ‘imitators’ ahead of National Pizza Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Other states are merely “imitators” in the pizza world, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) bragged on Twitter Sunday. “As we begin the countdown to National Pizza Day this Thursday — with boasts & bragging about America’s best pie — no question that CT is at the top,” he tweeted. He’s staying […]
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
This Week in Connecticut: New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says governor would be ‘dream job,’ Stefanowski wrong candidate
(WTNH) – There’s big news out of New Britain this week as Mayor Erin Stewart announced she is running for a sixth term. Dennis House sat down with the young Republican in her City Hall office to talk about why she is running, and why her party has such trouble winning elections.
Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money
The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
These Are Among The Very Best Places To Stay In Connecticut
From Long Island Sound to the mountains, and Stonington to Norwalk, Connecticut is a paradise for nature lovers and urban tourists alike. It’s lined with beaches, blanketed with forests, and bedazzled with charming towns and villages – all of them urging you to explore. So, book a stay with your family, or just your favorite traveling companion, and get out and experience everything the Constitution State has to offer. To help, we’ve offered some suggestions that we think are some of the best places to stay in Connecticut.
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
This Week in Connecticut: Liquor stores, supermarkets battling over allowing wine in grocery stores
(WTNH) – There is a proposal in the state legislature to allow grocery stores and supermarkets to sell wine. The liquor stores don’t want this to happen, but the supermarkets do. Watch the video above for the full segment.
As severely cold weather strikes, shelters across Connecticut are staying open longer
As severely cold weather strikes, shelters across Connecticut are staying open for longer to deal with the increase in homeless people in the state. In Eastern Connecticut at The Windham Region No Freeze Project, the nonprofit will be extending their operating hours from evening to daytime to help those in need of somewhere to stay.
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
