Connecticut State

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.

Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
Education coalition wants $275 million for Connecticut school districts

A bipartisan coalition of educators, legislators and advocates are fighting for more money for school districts that are often overlooked and underfunded. The coalition is asking for $275 million — a number that advocates say would help work toward a permanent solution to the state’s education inequity problem.
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara

Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money

The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
These Are Among The Very Best Places To Stay In Connecticut

From Long Island Sound to the mountains, and Stonington to Norwalk, Connecticut is a paradise for nature lovers and urban tourists alike. It’s lined with beaches, blanketed with forests, and bedazzled with charming towns and villages – all of them urging you to explore. So, book a stay with your family, or just your favorite traveling companion, and get out and experience everything the Constitution State has to offer. To help, we’ve offered some suggestions that we think are some of the best places to stay in Connecticut.
