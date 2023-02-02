Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone inside a home to surrender...
kptv.com
Portland shooting leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in Southwest Portland left a man injured Sunday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street at about 1:12 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders took the...
kptv.com
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Shortly after 8 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 4710 Northeast 56th Place. It was reported that an...
Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
Hood River man involved in hours-long standoff identified as military veteran
Authorities identified the man who was arrested after barricading himself inside a Hood River home where he allegedly fired a gun multiple times as a military veteran.
kptv.com
Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bike shop in Northwest Portland is cleaning up the damage from a break-in early Monday morning, and unfortunately it’s nothing new for the shop. Fat Tire Farm posted to Facebook saying thieves driving a stolen van crashed through the front door, wall and steel roll down door of their store at 2714 Northwest Thurman Street. Police said the two male suspects then ditched the van down the street and took off with one bike from the shop - a Yeti SB160 T1 in Radium.
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
kptv.com
Remains found in 1989 identified as missing Sherman County man last seen in 1964
SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Human remains that were found along the riverbank of the John Day River in 1989 have been identified thanks to forensic genealogy, according to Oregon State Police. The remains were found by a rafting group on the Sherman County side of the John Day River...
kptv.com
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
kptv.com
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
philomathnews.com
Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police
One of Oregon’s only Black state representatives was stopped twice by police while driving home from the state Capitol this week, and he says the stops highlight concerns that police profile Black Oregonians. Rep. Travis Nelson, a nurse and Democrat who represents north and northeast Portland, doesn’t dispute that...
kptv.com
22-year-old man reported missing, endangered in Rockwood
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man has been missing from his home in Rockwood since Sunday afternoon and is considered “endangered,” according to Gresham Police. Police said Wesley Ash did not have an important medication with him when he left his home at the 17800 block of Northeast Davis Street around 3:30 p.m. Ash was heading for the Rockwood Library, but did not return home when expected.
Overnight crash kills pedestrian in Gresham
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead in Gresham.
kptv.com
Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape. Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan. “I’m astonished at how much red tape there is...
kezi.com
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice in a week: 'Unconscious bias is real'
SALEM, Ore. — After being pulled over on his way back from Salem for the second time in a week, freshman state Rep. Travis Nelson of Portland took to Twitter with his exasperation. "It's the first day of Black History Month, and I'm getting pulled over — again. The...
kptv.com
Man found injured after being shot, knife fight in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to the hospital hours after being shot and in a knife fight Saturday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Second Avenue. They said a caller noticed someone in that area who was shot. Officers found a man who was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries he is expected to survive.
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested after domestic violence, armed standoff with police
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 57-year-old La Center man was arrested Thursday evening after an armed standoff with police in Clark County, Wash., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded a rural property in the 34600 Block of Northeast 127th Avenue in...
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
kptv.com
Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
