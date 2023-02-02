Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
WKTV
Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.
Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber
UTICA, NY – A man wanted for a bank robbery on Friday was captured by police and U.S. Marshals the following day. According to the Utica Police Department, a robbery hold-up alarm was reported at approximately 9:30 AM on Friday at the downtown branch of Adirondack Bank. Upon arrival, bank employees informed officers that a male had entered the business and passed a note demanding money to the teller. Following the transfer of the money to the suspect, the suspect fled eastbound on Elizabeth Street. The suspect then boarded a CENTRO bus to Sangertown Square Mall. Upon arriving at the The post Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKTV
Utica burglary suspect turns himself in to police
UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect in a burglary investigation turned himself in on Friday following an alleged break-in in downtown Utica the day before. Police were called to 110 Genesee St. around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a man, who they were familiar with, had kicked in the door to their apartment and threatened them. The victim also claims the burglar stole a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
Police standoff at Central NY convenience store ends with gunman dead, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A standoff with police ended Thursday in Utica with a gunman dead, police said. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to a convenience store on the corner of Noyes and York streets for a report of a female victim shot, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said in a news release.
literock973.com
Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
WKTV
Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
WKTV
Two arrested in relation to shooting of 12-year-old and adult male in August
UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a shooting investigation in which a 12-year-old juvenile and an adult male were shot, on Aug. 16, 2022. Last week an Oneida County Grand Jury returned indictments related to the incident. On Feb. 1 Shakeal Hendricks, 30, of Utica and Willie Linder, 36, of Utica were arrested by members of the New York/New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, UPD Warrants, Special Investigations Unit, Oneida County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Federal Probation.
waer.org
Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails
The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
cnycentral.com
Woman injured in Syracuse 'use of force' arrest alleges officer was violent, homophobic
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Saturday, Bishop H. Bernard Alex received a phone call from Syracuse Police. They were inviting him to view body camera footage from an arrest early that same day that left Uniyah Chatman hospitalized. Chatman has since filed a complaint with the Citizen's Review Board, alleging...
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
WKTV
Frankfort man who admitted to putting hidden camera in school bathroom sentenced to prison
The teacher from Frankfort who admitted to hiding a camera in a bathroom at the middle school where he worked has been sentenced to two to six years in prison. Patrick Morgan, 58, worked at Sand Creek Middle School just outside Albany. Morgan was arrested in February 2022 and pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance charges in November 2022.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced to prison on gun charges following ex-girlfriend's death
UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose illegally-owned gun was at the scene of his ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. The Oneida County district attorney says Steven Mancuso's gun was used in the death of Lisa Falange, who was found dead in a home on Leslie Avenue in Utica in 2021. The DA says Mancuso was at the residence when police arrived.
54-year-old man unable to move after being stabbed by woman, teens, police say; man now charged
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another person has been arrested in a stabbing attack by a woman and teens that left a 54-year-old man unable to move, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue. Originally, police charged Amie Kennedy, 36, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.
police1.com
N.Y. police contract would raise pay, provide LEOs with more backup and days off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse city councilors today will consider a new five-year police contract that would give patrol officers 49 more days off each year while also increasing the number of cops on duty during the busiest shifts. The revamped patrol schedule – a key component designed to improve...
flackbroadcasting.com
Snowmobiler treated and transported following wreck in Lewis County, deputies say
TURIN- Emergency responders were called out to the scene of a snowmobile accident Thursday afternoon in Lewis County. It was shortly before 1:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatch began receiving calls regarding a snowmobile crash, with injuries, in the town of Turin. It happened on Trail C7B, behind the River Valley...
Business owner, resident fined for burning trash
A business owner and a resident have been fined for illegally disposing of solid waste by burning it, dating back to 2021. After a plea offer to one count of illegal disposal of solid waste, they agreed to pay a fine of $1,590.
cnycentral.com
Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
Traffic alert: Multiple crashes reported on Syracuse-area highways
Syracuse, N.Y — Police, fire departments and ambulance crews are responding to more than a dozen motor vehicle crashes this morning, most on area highways and ramps. There are crashes on I-690, I-695 and I-81, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. One police officer reported he saw cars...
