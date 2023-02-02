Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. This week we launched a critically important tool to make sure we serve everyone in Pierce County. The Equity Index website is now live and County employees are getting trained on how best to use this new way to consider the breadth and impact of our programs and initiatives. You can learn more about the Index here and I encourage you to check out the interactive maps that allow you to see how a proposed project can benefit those who need it most.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO