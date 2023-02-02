ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Testing, restoration and final touches continue through February and into March

Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, testing systems and repairing damages to the concrete and rail along the alignment. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to correct any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times

Updates to Critical Areas Ordinance kick off with an engagement period

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is conducting a periodic review and update of its Critical Areas regulations, as directed by the Washington State Growth Management Act and seeking input from the public until March 6, on priorities and suggestions for future changes prior to drafting amendments to development regulations. Stakeholders...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?

City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Including everyone

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. This week we launched a critically important tool to make sure we serve everyone in Pierce County. The Equity Index website is now live and County employees are getting trained on how best to use this new way to consider the breadth and impact of our programs and initiatives. You can learn more about the Index here and I encourage you to check out the interactive maps that allow you to see how a proposed project can benefit those who need it most.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 7 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Feb. 7 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Meetings are back

We’ve not met since March of 2020 but we are excited to announce that Feb. 6, 2023, 6:30 p.m., our Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Meetings will begin with first-Mondays-of-every-month gatherings to discuss neighborhood goings-on! This Feb. 6 meeting will be held at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: Lakewood Businesses Support Lakewood Y

These Lakewood businesses have pledged to support the Lakewood YMCA. It is important to recognize this support as it only makes our local community stronger. The Lakewood Y is a community hub that offers so much to so many. Outside of the public school system it may offer more to Lakewood youth than any other organization. From swimming lessons and swim team to basketball, gymnastics and after school programs. It has activities for most all youth of all ages and the Y even has financial income based scholarships to make it more affordable and accessable.
LAKEWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club

A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent. Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) student group that the principal says excludes white students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The email, which the district has confirmed is real, shows principal Shannon Ritter admitting the “group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC.” The club meets once a week during their lunch period, and the school is reportedly in the early stages for an additional “BIPOC-only” student group for 4th graders.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Feb. 6 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Feb. 6 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager February 3 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) February 3 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Help identify a Pierce County decedent

Pierce County announcement. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking information to help in the identification of this unidentified middle-aged man who was found deceased in a small, wooded area adjacent to an open lot on 115th Street in Tacoma on June 21, 2022. The man was 5...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy