Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Testing, restoration and final touches continue through February and into March
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, testing systems and repairing damages to the concrete and rail along the alignment. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to correct any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times
Updates to Critical Areas Ordinance kick off with an engagement period
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is conducting a periodic review and update of its Critical Areas regulations, as directed by the Washington State Growth Management Act and seeking input from the public until March 6, on priorities and suggestions for future changes prior to drafting amendments to development regulations. Stakeholders...
The Suburban Times
Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?
City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
The Suburban Times
Including everyone
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. This week we launched a critically important tool to make sure we serve everyone in Pierce County. The Equity Index website is now live and County employees are getting trained on how best to use this new way to consider the breadth and impact of our programs and initiatives. You can learn more about the Index here and I encourage you to check out the interactive maps that allow you to see how a proposed project can benefit those who need it most.
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 7 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Feb. 7 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
‘Recycle, don’t throw out’ newest message from King County initiative
Are you throwing items away that could have a second life?. King County is starting a new initiative to get people to stop and think before automatically throwing something in the trash. The goal of the Re+ program is to make it easier for people to recycle or repurpose an...
The Suburban Times
Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Meetings are back
We’ve not met since March of 2020 but we are excited to announce that Feb. 6, 2023, 6:30 p.m., our Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Meetings will begin with first-Mondays-of-every-month gatherings to discuss neighborhood goings-on! This Feb. 6 meeting will be held at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW.
The Suburban Times
Letter: Lakewood Businesses Support Lakewood Y
These Lakewood businesses have pledged to support the Lakewood YMCA. It is important to recognize this support as it only makes our local community stronger. The Lakewood Y is a community hub that offers so much to so many. Outside of the public school system it may offer more to Lakewood youth than any other organization. From swimming lessons and swim team to basketball, gymnastics and after school programs. It has activities for most all youth of all ages and the Y even has financial income based scholarships to make it more affordable and accessable.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club
A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent. Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) student group that the principal says excludes white students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The email, which the district has confirmed is real, shows principal Shannon Ritter admitting the “group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC.” The club meets once a week during their lunch period, and the school is reportedly in the early stages for an additional “BIPOC-only” student group for 4th graders.
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Feb. 6 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Feb. 6 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager February 3 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) February 3 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
Tacoma Daily Index
$200,000 Available to Women and Minority-Owned Businesses Through Washington MBDA Business Center’s ‘Achieve More’ Grant
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center’s ongoing support to women and minority-owned businesses, applications for the “Achieve More” Grants are being accepted now through March 19, 2023, 11:59 PM. “With the diverse perspectives they bring to the...
The Suburban Times
Help identify a Pierce County decedent
Pierce County announcement. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking information to help in the identification of this unidentified middle-aged man who was found deceased in a small, wooded area adjacent to an open lot on 115th Street in Tacoma on June 21, 2022. The man was 5...
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
q13fox.com
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
Comments / 0