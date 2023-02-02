Read full article on original website
Virginia could ban solitary confinement in its prisons
Virginia lawmakers are considering bills that would ban the practice of putting prison inmates in solitary confinement for an extended period of time. Under the bills, inmates would be offered at least four hours per day outside of their cells. Inmates could only be placed in what’s called “restorative housing”...
3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
Three people were killed and four others injured during separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday, police said. The first shooting, which police described as domestic in nature, happened in the 1100 block of 21st Place in Northeast around 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a suspect was arrested.
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
DC sweets store targeted in back-to-back robberies
A chocolate store in Northwest D.C. did not have a sweet end to the week. Police are looking for a robber who held up the sweets store twice in two days. The suspect first came to 18th Street’s The Chocolate House on Thursday, Feb. 2 at around 1 a.m.
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide
A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
