Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
No. 17 Gonzaga bounces back, beats USF on the road 78-56
SAN FRANCISCO — The Gonzaga women's basketball team responded to their upset loss on Thursday with a dominant win against the USF Dons on Saturday. The No. 17-ranked Zags took a trip to the Bay Area to face Santa Clara and USF. On Thursday, the Broncos beat the Zags, winning 77-72 and snapping the Zags' 14-game winning streak.
College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga Saint Mary’s prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga Saint Mary’s. The Saint Mary’s Gaels have not yet lost a game in WCC play. Coach Randy...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga's Wil Smith becomes first in program history to run a sub 4-minute mile
Wil Smith had to talk his way into running in Saturday’s Washington State Open at the Podium. Then he ran his way into a little bit of history. The Gonzaga University sophomore became the third Spokane high school alum to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, surging past Duncan Hamilton on the final lap and taking away the Montana State standout’s Podium record to highlight the 32-team meet.
chatsports.com
Dons Come up Short Against Gonzaga
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Returning to action on Saturday afternoon, the USF Dons women's basketball team (15-9, 5-7) came up short at home against the #17 Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-3, 12-1) by a 78-56 final score from War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Despite Jasmine Gayles once again scoring in double...
KREM
Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility
POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
KREM
Spokane-based chef nominated for James Beard Award
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chef Tony Brown, owner of Ruins and Hunt in downtown Spokane, is nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. He was one of twenty selected as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Northwest Pacific region. Brown has owned restaurants in Spokane for around 11 years. Brown spoke to Dave Somers with KREM 2 News about what it means to him to be nominated and how the local restaurant scene has been recovering post-COVID shutdowns.
FOX 28 Spokane
Valley rain & mountain snow on the way!
The first in series of storms moves into the Pacific Northwest delivering scattered showers by Friday afternoon, continuing through this evening with the possibility of a rain/snow mix overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30’s. Round one will bring light snow for the mountains above 3,000 to 3,500 feet Friday night and Saturday, with scattered chances for rain and or a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Overall, we’re not expecting much out of this first storm.
Danny Trejo and Joel McHale to star in movie filmed in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead. Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen. "It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
KHQ Right Now
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 20, members of the Spokane-based nonprofit, Path of Hope, drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says they are starting to adopt out the pups. Path of Hope is dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies. "Puppies, pregnant...
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Washington Soon
When you think of dinosaurs, a few words might come to mind – prehistoric, enormous, monstrous, extinct. But what if we told you that you could get up close and interact with these ancient reptiles in real life? We can’t bring you the real deal, but you can see the next best thing. A live-action dinosaur show of Jurassic proportions is stomping its way to Spokane, Washington and you’re not going to want to miss it!
Recent arrests highlight fentanyl ODs in Spokane County, up 1233%
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants. The fourth individual, Damian Plumley, 33, was arrested on a felony warrant for the sale and...
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
KXLY
Despite decreasing numbers, local businesses still concerned with crime near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are 124 people left at Camp Hope. Within the past few months, people have been moving into housing or out of the camp altogether. There were over 600 people at Camp Hope this past summer.
Comments / 1