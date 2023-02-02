Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large store chain closing multiple locations in FloridaKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Clay County’s ‘Signal 35 Fund’ accepting donations for first responders, law enforcement officers in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles
Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway
Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model that is 17-6
Offense wins championships in this era, and two of the NFL's best will meet up in Super Bowl 57 when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash in Glendale Ariz., on Sunday. The Chiefs led the NFL in total offense and scoring offense this season. Philadelphia wasn't far behind, ranking third in both categories. The Eagles, however, hope their defense can be the x-factor in the 2023 Super Bowl. Philadelphia ranked second in scoring defense, while Kansas City was 16th.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Plummer: Signs minors pact with Cincinnati
Plummer joined the Reds on a minor-league deal Friday. Plummer made his big-league debut last season with the Mets but didn't make much of an impression. He struck out 12 times while grabbing just four hits in 31 plate appearances, though two of those hits were home runs. He'll be fighting for a bench outfield spot in camp.
CBS Sports
Creating NFL 2022 Rookie Awards, from Best QB to Biggest Day 3 Gem: Brock Purdy, Lions defenders headline
The 2022 NFL draft class only had one quarterback picked in the first round and, weirdly, the last pick in the draft was the best quarterback of them all in Year 1. With only the Super Bowl remaining in the 2022 season, it's time to create awards to hand to deserving first-year pros.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs player props, odds, bets, 2023 Super Bowl picks: Choose Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 TDs
The 2023 Super Bowl will feature a plethora of NFL prop bets to choose from, giving bettors many ways to win during the big game. One of the top 2023 Super Bowl props is the MVP winner, with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts listed as the 5-4 favorite in the latest 2023 Super Bowl prop bets at Caesars Sportsbook. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sitting right behind Hurts at 13-10, while every other player is at least 10-1. Sportsbooks will continue to add more Super Bowl prop picks as the game approaches, so it is important to know what your Super Bowl 57 betting strategy should be. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens select eventual heir to Lamar Jackson; 3 teams trade up for QBs as Bears move back
In the history of the NFL, the No. 1 overall draft pick has been traded just five times. Among the most notable were the then-St. Louis Rams moving up from No. 6 to select future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1997; the Atlanta Falcons jumping from No. 5 to grab game-breaking dual threat Michael Vick in 2001; and the Rams catapulting all the way from No. 15 to snag the solid yet unsexy Jared Goff in 2016.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 picks, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles bets from top expert: This 5-way same game parlay pays 19-1
The NFL season comes to an end when the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs collide in Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The Eagles (16-3) and Chiefs (16-3) ended the regular season tied for the best record in the league. Philadelphia earned its spot in Super Bowl 57 by virtue of a 31-7 victory over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Kansas City edged Cincinnati, 23-20, in a dramatic AFC Championship Game to claim its berth in Super Bowl 2023.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points
Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 prediction, odds: Eagles' balance may trump Chiefs' resume
The Super Bowl is upon us, and we couldn't have asked for a better matchup to close the 2022 NFL season. It's the No. 1-seed Chiefs against the No. 1-seed Eagles -- a battle between two of the league's most explosive offenses, two of this year's MVP finalists, and both literal and proverbial brothers, with star siblings Travis and Jason Kelce squaring off on the field, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid up against the franchise that employed him for more than a decade.
CBS Sports
Jim Boeheim says he calls the shots on his retirement, claims Pitt, Wake Forest, Miami 'bought' their teams
In the midst of a 14-10 season that is trending toward his Syracuse team missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year, Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim channeled a little Nick Saban on Saturday after his team's 77-68 win at sub-.500 Boston College. While lamenting on the state...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday
McCollum had 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers. McCollum has taken a step back in his scoring duties since the return of Brandon Ingram, but the veteran guard continues to find ways to impact the game while also putting up solid scoring figures. Over his last 10 games, McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals and has reached the 20-point plateau in all but two contests during that stretch.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings, grades: North Carolina gets 'D', Saint Mary's earns 'A+' on weekly report card
It's that time of week again where we hand out grades and assess the report card for some of college basketball's best and worst teams for the week that was. Pull up a chair, kids, class is in session. I was a kind teacher this week once again, liberally handing...
Comments / 0