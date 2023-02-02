Read full article on original website
Narcity
Health Canada Has Added 6 Items To Their Food Recall List Due To Insects, Glass, Mould & More
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recently issued several recalls and safety alerts for food items sold in Canada. According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involve undeclared allergens, E. coli, extraneous materials in the form of glass, and microbial contamination in the form of mould and insects.
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Boar’s Head brand among 52,000 pounds of Italian cold cuts recalled after listeria found
Frederik by Meijer is also among the five brands of Italian meat combinations recalled.
Conagra Brands recalls nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products
Nearly 2.6 millions pounds of canned meat and poultry products are being recalled over a packaging defect.
Recall alert: Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry including Vienna Sausages
Conagra and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have announced the recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products.
foodsafetynews.com
Three pathogens found in chicken linked to illnesses
Three people have fallen sick in Lithuania after eating chicken contaminated with Salmonella, Listeria and Campylobacter. The Kaunas Department of the State Food and Veterinary Service (VMVT Kaunas) received information from the National Public Health Center (NVSC) about three illnesses from chicken wings sold at a café. Officials from...
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products
WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family. What is the latest recall...
foodsafetynews.com
UK group updates hygiene advice for butchers
An association for butchers and small abattoirs in England and Wales has updated food hygiene advice. National Craft Butchers (NCB) has reviewed existing assured advice and launched a food safety management system for butchers. Since partnering with Horsham District Council in 2013, NCB members have been able to register for...
foodsafetynews.com
Importer recalls catfish steaks from India because of import violation
Delight Foods USA LLC, a distributor and the importer of record located in Jersey City, NJ, and Delight Foods LLC, a distributor and the importer of record located in San Jose, CA., is recalling 2,961 pounds of imported frozen catfish steaks. The products were imported from India, a country ineligible...
