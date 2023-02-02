ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

Health Canada Has Added 6 Items To Their Food Recall List Due To Insects, Glass, Mould & More

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recently issued several recalls and safety alerts for food items sold in Canada. According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involve undeclared allergens, E. coli, extraneous materials in the form of glass, and microbial contamination in the form of mould and insects.
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
foodsafetynews.com

Three pathogens found in chicken linked to illnesses

Three people have fallen sick in Lithuania after eating chicken contaminated with Salmonella, Listeria and Campylobacter. The Kaunas Department of the State Food and Veterinary Service (VMVT Kaunas) received information from the National Public Health Center (NVSC) about three illnesses from chicken wings sold at a café. Officials from...
New Jersey 101.5

Major recall announced for sausage, salami products

🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products

WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family. What is the latest recall...
foodsafetynews.com

UK group updates hygiene advice for butchers

An association for butchers and small abattoirs in England and Wales has updated food hygiene advice. National Craft Butchers (NCB) has reviewed existing assured advice and launched a food safety management system for butchers. Since partnering with Horsham District Council in 2013, NCB members have been able to register for...
foodsafetynews.com

Importer recalls catfish steaks from India because of import violation

Delight Foods USA LLC, a distributor and the importer of record located in Jersey City, NJ, and Delight Foods LLC, a distributor and the importer of record located in San Jose, CA., is recalling 2,961 pounds of imported frozen catfish steaks. The products were imported from India, a country ineligible...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

