Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie will not be available for Monday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. The Nets acquired Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith from the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, but the trade is still being finalized, so neither player will be available for Monday's matchup. Their next chance to play will be on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns and then Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. Edmond Sumner and Joe Harris will likely start in Brooklyn's backcourt on Monday night.

PHOENIX, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO