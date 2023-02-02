Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in Sheboygan County, three year ban effective immediately
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Sheboygan County. The deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Lyndon and was a four to five year old doe taken during the 2022...
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
WBAY Green Bay
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County. The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road. The south...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Scrap metal caught fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton Saturday. Cleveland Assistant Fire Chief Clifford Henning said the fire was reported by employees just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Cleveland called in backup. “We have fire departments from four counties. Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet and Sheboygan...”...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
WBAY Green Bay
No one injured in Fond du Lac scrap pile fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a scrap pile fire at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center in the 200 block of W. Arndt Street. When firefighters arrived they found a large scrap pile of cars and other...
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
WNCY
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
Manitowoc County Fire out, business expected to reopen Monday
Less than 24 hours after a large fire ignited at a scrap yard in the town of Meeme, officials say the blaze has been put out thanks to a massive effort from local first responders.
wearegreenbay.com
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
NBC26
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
WNCY
One Person killed in Brown County Crash
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
Comments / 0