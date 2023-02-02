ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Corners Fly off the Board

A trade for the number one overall pick, plus corners flying off the board early in this 2023 NFL mock draft. With two head coaching vacancies being filled and Tom Brady announcing his retirement some big dominos have already started to fall for this offseason. Making this a good time for a 2023 NFL mock draft.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

How Did the Raiders Move to Las Vegas?

While it may be somewhat unheard of for a sports club to move into a new city in the rest of the world, American sports franchises move from city to city from time to time and it is a practice that may not be loved by the fans, but is accepted by most.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Differences between Sports Betting and Fantasy Sports

Whether you live in the US or the rest of the world, if you are a sports fan there is a pretty good chance you have been acquainted with both the concept of sports betting and fantasy sports. While sports betting has been around for many decades and has flourished...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Sean Payton throws shade at Jets new OC Nathaniel Hackett at his Press Conference

I love Sean Payton, after his comments on New York Jets new OC Nathaniel Hackett. Payton didn’t say his name specifically but damn did he throw some shade his way. Payton told reporters he is a really good game manager, and took a jab at former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett by saying, “I don’t anticipate the crowd having to count down the 30 second play clock”.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jafar Armstrong, WR, Western Illinois

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Versatile, Bigger receiver who has also played running back. Can effect a defense in many different ways. Also quick and explosive, someone with strong hands who runs the whole route tree and get strong YAC while also running past guys.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

JL Skinner Scouting Report | Boise State University DB | 2023 NFL Draft

Soon after arriving at Boise State University following a successful high school career at Point Loma High School in San Diego, California, JL Skinner proved to be a versatile and relentless force at the backend of the Broncos’ defense. As a true freshman in 2019, Skinner entered his true...
