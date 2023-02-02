ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Students just as surprised as Teacher of the Week

OTSEGO, Mich. — Our next Teacher of the Week said the surprise could not have come at a better time. We stopped by Dix Street Elementary School in Otsego to surprise Brittany Morrow. She said, “I feel so special. I mean, I can’t believe this. Honestly, I’m so surprised. I was having a really rough week. So, this has been amazing.”
OTSEGO, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

How to spot red flags when adopting a pet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The story of Cober’s Canine Rescue is not only rocking West Michigan, but it’s also hurting those in the animal welfare community. We spoke to Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, a local foster-based rescue about steps you need to take before getting an animal from a shelter, rescue or breeder.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.

An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Honoring GIANTS of West Michigan for Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black history is being made every day as Black Americans continuously make significant contributions and impact in various fields and industries, such as politics, arts, sciences, medicine, sports, technology, and more. Every day, Black Americans are making an impact and leaving their mark in various...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?

West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
