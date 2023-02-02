Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Students just as surprised as Teacher of the Week
OTSEGO, Mich. — Our next Teacher of the Week said the surprise could not have come at a better time. We stopped by Dix Street Elementary School in Otsego to surprise Brittany Morrow. She said, “I feel so special. I mean, I can’t believe this. Honestly, I’m so surprised. I was having a really rough week. So, this has been amazing.”
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Irish on Ionia returns to Grand Rapids for 10th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day party is back for its tenth year in Grand Rapids. Hopcat is hosting the popular Irish on Ionia event with a full day of music, food and beer on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Presale...
Grand Rapids Community College secures federal support for advanced manufacturing training center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is receiving nearly $1 million in federal funding to create a state-of-the-art Center for Automation geared at training students pursuing jobs in manufacturing. Sen. Gary Peters and Congresswoman Hillary Scholten unveiled the $998,000 project Friday at GRCC's Leslie Tassell MTEC, where...
'It's urgent, and scary': Grand Rapids woman looking for kidney donor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan woman is asking for the public's help to save her life, because she's got stage five kidney disease and has only so many more months before her body may began to fail her. So she's reaching out in hopes someone can give her a gift unlike any other.
Godfrey-Lee Public Schools superintendent resigns
The superintendent of Godfree-Lee Public Schools is stepping down.
How to spot red flags when adopting a pet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The story of Cober’s Canine Rescue is not only rocking West Michigan, but it’s also hurting those in the animal welfare community. We spoke to Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, a local foster-based rescue about steps you need to take before getting an animal from a shelter, rescue or breeder.
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Grand Action will develop site around planned amphitheater
Plans for a 12,000-seat amphitheater near downtown Grand Rapids continue to move forward, with the Kent County-Grand Rapids Convention/Arena Authority and Grand Action 2.0 on Friday agreeing how to develop the area around it.
Retired GR attorney now committed to providing winter coats, boots to those in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Especially this time of year, dressing for the weather is critical. Unfortunately, not everyone has a closet full of winter gear. There’s a group of volunteers working to change that for people in need across West Michigan. John Teeples is a retired attorney who...
32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary by local filmmaker
The public will learn about the experiences of Black men in Muskegon County through a new documentary film 'Black Man' which will be shown at Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
WOOD
Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.
An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team...
Honoring GIANTS of West Michigan for Black History Month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black history is being made every day as Black Americans continuously make significant contributions and impact in various fields and industries, such as politics, arts, sciences, medicine, sports, technology, and more. Every day, Black Americans are making an impact and leaving their mark in various...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
The Unicorn Tavern inspired by its owners' children, bringing Belgian-style food to the lakeshore
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new restaurant opens in Grand Haven on Saturday, bringing with it a European flair and a strong emphasis on family. Garry and Kristal Boyd have had the idea for The Unicorn Tavern for a long time. "It came up on our first date," remembers...
Calvin University freezes tuition for 2023-24 school year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University has announced a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 school year, called the "Freeze of '23." It was approved to help students afford schooling, as well as retain and recruit students. All degree-seeking students, both graduate and undergraduate, are eligible for the freeze. The...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
