Two Detained After Possible Gun Call In Newhall

Two individuals were detained in Newhall Thursday as they were believed to be armed with a gun.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of two transients with a possible gun on the 24200 block of Main Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A male transient was reportedly observed with a firearm with a female,” Arriaga said.

Deputies arrived on scene and detained the two individuals, according to Sheriff’s officials.

After a search of the two, no firearm was found, Arriaga said.

As of 12:50 p.m., the incident remains under investigation.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .