Santa Clarita, CA

Two Detained After Possible Gun Call In Newhall

By Louie Diaz
 3 days ago

Two individuals were detained in Newhall Thursday as they were believed to be armed with a gun.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of two transients with a possible gun on the 24200 block of Main Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A male transient was reportedly observed with a firearm with a female,” Arriaga said.

Deputies arrived on scene and detained the two individuals, according to Sheriff’s officials.

After a search of the two, no firearm was found, Arriaga said.

As of 12:50 p.m., the incident remains under investigation.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

