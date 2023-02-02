ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship

It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
'Moonshiners' Star's Cause of Death Reveals Struggles

Moonshiners lost one of their own in the past few years, with Lance Waldroup passing over a year ago and painting a sad image of the reality star's final years. According to TMZ, Waldroup's cause of death was no surprise to those in his life, especially with a long history of health struggles and drug abuse. Waldroup's death was officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy.
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors

Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
