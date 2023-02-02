Fatal Danville house fire victim identified

DANVILLE, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Danville Fire Department has released the name of a 70-year-old woman who died in the fatal house fire on January 30th.

The victim has been identified as Annette Marie Howard who lived at the residence in the 500 block of Lewis Street. According to reports, around 3:50 a.m. on Monday, a fire started at the home. When firefighters arrived they say there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence with someone trapped inside.

Howard was found in a bedroom and brought outside by rescue crews who started CPR. The Danville Life Saving Crew then transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say another occupant escaped the burning home but refused treatment.

