Mooresville, NC

Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
 3 days ago

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say a Mooresville man caught speeding on I-77 is also facing several drug charges.

On Saturday, an Iredell County Sherrif’s deputy observed a car making quick lane changes and speeding over the posted limit. A pursuit ensued and the deputy observed the driver throwing several items from the car.

Mooresville resident Randell Myricks exited I-77 off Williamson Road and law enforcement stopped him. Deputy D. Best saw one plastic bag of cocaine in the driver’s side floorboard. Soon after, deputies and Mooresville Police located several bags of cocaine and marijuana along the interstate. Authorities say the cocaine weighed 79 grams and the pot 17 grams.

After his arrest, law enforcement took Myricks to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was not issued a bond.

Myricks is facing several charges, including:

  • Felony Trafficking Cocaine by Possession
  • Felony Trafficking Cocaine by Transport
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
  • Aggravated Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana
  • Felony Flee to Elude Arrest
  • Misdemeanor Careless and Reckless Driving
