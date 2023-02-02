ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

goldrushcam.com

California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo Co-Authors Legislation to Strengthen Gun Safety Laws – Would Include Establishing Safe Community Places Where Firearms Aren’t Permitted

February 6, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo joined Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) and California legislators last week in announcing Senate Bill 2, new gun safety legislation to modernize and strengthen California’s public carry laws. Assemblywoman Carrillo, a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Working Group issued the following statement:
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

Redding body cameras | Dahle CA Senate run | Medi-Cal benefits at risk

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Feb. 6. Redding residents rally in support of police body cameras. A group of Redding residents gathered outside city hall Thursday in support of equipping Redding police officers with body cameras. The protest followed the suspension of a Redding police officer in January for appearing to stomp on a suspect’s head during an arrest. The Redding Police Department announced a pilot program Wednesday to test the use of body cameras.
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

$400 million in healthcare related grants announced by Governor Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom announced over $400 million in grants to expand the healthcare workforce and improve healthcare infrastructure across California. These grants are part of over $1 billion dedicated in the state's budget for health and human services. Newsom explained, “These crucial investments in our health care...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Tribes from All Parts of the State to Participate in MMIP Day of Action

At 10am on Tuesday, February 7, the Yurok Tribe and Tribes from across the state will gather for the first-ever MMIP Day of Action at the California State Capitol to advocate for tribally proposed solutions that address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people. The solutions include two important pieces of legislation and a regional funding request for Northern, Central and Southern California tribes, which have long been excluded from many state and federal programs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New CHP commissioner appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after an unexpected retirement

After the unexpected retirement of the head of the California Highway Patrol, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Sean Duryee as the agency’s new leader. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago,” Newsom said in a statement announcing Duryee’s appointment. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Alvarado-Gil Announces Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Make Rape of an Unconscious Person a Violent Felony

February 4, 2023 - Senator Alvarado-Gil (SD-Jackson) introduced a new public safety bill this week making rape of an unconscious person a violent felony in California. The current law in California deems rape as a “violent felony” only when committed against a person’s will by means of force, violence, duress, menace, fear, or the threat of violent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

California Seeks Tighter Gun Regulations In Response To Recent Shootings

In the wake of six separate shooting incidents that occurred in the state of California last month, which resulted in the deaths of 29 people, Governor Gavin Newsom and his allies in the state Legislature are looking to test the limits of the new conservative majority on the United States Supreme Court. They are doing this in an effort to ban people from carrying guns in nearly all public places.
CALIFORNIA STATE

