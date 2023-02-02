Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo Co-Authors Legislation to Strengthen Gun Safety Laws – Would Include Establishing Safe Community Places Where Firearms Aren’t Permitted
February 6, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo joined Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) and California legislators last week in announcing Senate Bill 2, new gun safety legislation to modernize and strengthen California’s public carry laws. Assemblywoman Carrillo, a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Working Group issued the following statement:
Daily Californian
'Can't afford to wait': State officials announce new gun safety legislation
After a series of mass shootings that killed 19 Californians in January, state Gov. Gavin Newsom, with Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Senator Anthony Portantino, announced new gun-safety legislation, SB 2, in hopes of decreasing gun violence in the state of California. The goal of the new legislation is...
Newsom shuns blame for California’s unseemly issues
While Gov. Gavin Newsom touts California as a model state, he increasingly tries to shift blame for the state's unseemly features.
Rules for thee: How California Legislature skirts its own laws
State legislators sometimes exempt themselves from the laws they pass, but this session, they could change course on an emblamatic bill: To allow their own staffers to form a union.
Opinion: Restore Felony Penalties to Protect Public Safety in California
Public safety should be government’s top priority. That’s why I’m supporting a new legislative initiative in Sacramento that will enhance public safety by restoring felony penalties for many crimes now plaguing California. Obviously, serious crimes demand serious consequences. One day last week, Border Patrol agents seized fentanyl,...
Attorney General Rob Bonta discusses push to adjust CA’s concealed carry law
(Inside California Politics) California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the push by California leaders to support SB-2, a proposal that would tighten California’s concealed carry law.
localocnews.com
Gavin Newsom comments on the passing of a former President of the California Chamber of Commerce
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Allan Zaremberg, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Chamber of Commerce:. “Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Allan Zaremberg, a passionate voice for California’s business community for decades and trusted advisor...
mynspr.org
Redding body cameras | Dahle CA Senate run | Medi-Cal benefits at risk
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Feb. 6. Redding residents rally in support of police body cameras. A group of Redding residents gathered outside city hall Thursday in support of equipping Redding police officers with body cameras. The protest followed the suspension of a Redding police officer in January for appearing to stomp on a suspect’s head during an arrest. The Redding Police Department announced a pilot program Wednesday to test the use of body cameras.
davisvanguard.org
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
KEYT
$400 million in healthcare related grants announced by Governor Newsom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom announced over $400 million in grants to expand the healthcare workforce and improve healthcare infrastructure across California. These grants are part of over $1 billion dedicated in the state's budget for health and human services. Newsom explained, “These crucial investments in our health care...
California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
kymkemp.com
Tribes from All Parts of the State to Participate in MMIP Day of Action
At 10am on Tuesday, February 7, the Yurok Tribe and Tribes from across the state will gather for the first-ever MMIP Day of Action at the California State Capitol to advocate for tribally proposed solutions that address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people. The solutions include two important pieces of legislation and a regional funding request for Northern, Central and Southern California tribes, which have long been excluded from many state and federal programs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New CHP commissioner appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after an unexpected retirement
After the unexpected retirement of the head of the California Highway Patrol, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Sean Duryee as the agency’s new leader. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago,” Newsom said in a statement announcing Duryee’s appointment. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Alvarado-Gil Announces Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Make Rape of an Unconscious Person a Violent Felony
February 4, 2023 - Senator Alvarado-Gil (SD-Jackson) introduced a new public safety bill this week making rape of an unconscious person a violent felony in California. The current law in California deems rape as a “violent felony” only when committed against a person’s will by means of force, violence, duress, menace, fear, or the threat of violent.
californiaexaminer.net
California Seeks Tighter Gun Regulations In Response To Recent Shootings
In the wake of six separate shooting incidents that occurred in the state of California last month, which resulted in the deaths of 29 people, Governor Gavin Newsom and his allies in the state Legislature are looking to test the limits of the new conservative majority on the United States Supreme Court. They are doing this in an effort to ban people from carrying guns in nearly all public places.
Referendum Challenging Setbacks For New Oil Wells Qualifies for Ballot
An attempt to overturn a law banning new oil and gas wells near schools, hospitals and businesses open to the public has qualified for the November 2024 ballot.
Undocumented Immigrants Can Drive, Rent Apartments, And Access Health Benefits In California
Things are looking up for undocumented immigrants in California. Approval of the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act occurred in 2013. It gives undocumented residents a license to drive. Seven years later, the state plans to expand the program.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
localocnews.com
Assembly Republicans: Questions for Newsom ahead of his gun control announcement
Governor Newsom is sticking with his MO of deflecting blame for his record on crime with a press conference to announce yet another piece of gun legislation. As he pushed for even more restrictions on law abiding gun owners, here are some questions we’d love him to answer about his record on public safety.
Comments / 1