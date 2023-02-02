Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Pippi and Daniel featured in Polyrhythms concert
On Feb. 19, the POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series brings Pippi and Daniel music to Becherer Hall, at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf, with a post-Valentine’s Day flavor. A jazz-demystifying workshop begins at 2 p.m., followed by a matinee concert from 5–7 p.m. Pippi...
ourquadcities.com
Landscape exhibition featured at gallery
The oil paintings of artist Laurie Jean Moore are on exhibit at the Smith Studio and Gallery in downtown Geneseo. Moore, of Peoria, spent most of her life in California. This current landscape exhibition depicts the love and special inspiration she has derived from places where she has lived. Water, and the ocean, can be seen as frequent subjects in her many paintings.
ourquadcities.com
‘Impractical Joker’ featured at fundraiser
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities continues the legacy and laughter of Gilda Radner at the “Live from QC…It’s Saturday Nite! Gala” presented by Genesis Cancer Care Institute. Held on Saturday, April 1 – April Fool’s Day – the gala will feature “Impractical Joker” James “Murr” Murray, who brings a blend of stand-up and hidden camera comedy to his shows. The night will also feature music by Soul Storm, according to a news release.
wmay.com
U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy
The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
ourquadcities.com
Orange Krush admit they ‘misrepresented themselves’ for Hawkeyes tickets
UPDATE: The Orange Krush student section admitted Friday they “misrepresented themselves” when buying tickets to the Illini’s game at Iowa. “We also should have never placed blame on the Iowa ticket office and Director of Athletics Gary Barta or called them out for canceling the tickets,” the statement on social media said.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
ourquadcities.com
College planning session set for students, families
The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” with Heidi Huiskamp Collins. This free presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. in...
Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases
WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
KWQC
Crews fight structure fire on 11th Street in Moline
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews fought a structure fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline Sunday evening. Moline firefighters responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. According to the Moline Fire Department, the initial fire started in an unattached garage, and upon arrival found the structure engulfed in fire. Adjacent residences were also impacted by the heat from the fire, and it took fire personnel 30 minutes to put out the fire, officials said.
ourquadcities.com
End Lunar New Year with a bang at Moline Public Library’s Lantern Festival
The Moline Public Library invites you to end the Lunar New Year with a bang and welcome the spring with lanterns that celebrate luck within the New Year!. All ages are welcome for special games, activities and crafts celebrating the Lantern Festival Monday, January 6, 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a special story time at 5:00 p.m., at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline. This event is free and open to the public.
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Watch: Iowa Basketball Illinois Postgame
Fran McCaffery, Tony Perkins, Kris Murray Talk Following Saturday's Victory
Comments / 0