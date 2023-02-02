Read full article on original website
Make a difference
3d ago
I honestly don't understand how this continues to happen, actually I do, you have a CEO feeding your inmates and making money. Something has to give and be done here.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inmate tries to ingest foil package containing Fentanyl she hid in her body cavity
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she brought drugs into Southern Regional Jail. According to Correctional Officers, when Keysha Church was being processed at Southern Regional Jail, she advised them that she had cigarettes on her. During the booking procedure, it was discovered that she tried to ingest a foil package she was concealing in her vagina.
Additional inmates overdose at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two more inmates were treated after experiencing a drug overdose at Southern Regional Jail. According to West Virginia Department of Commerce Communication Director Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The...
National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
mountaincitizen.com
Two arrested in Mingo County for drug trafficking
GOODMAN — Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) deputies Friday in Goodman Hollow just outside Williamson city limits. Hall was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession...
Local expert explains “Justifiable Homicide” after Pulaski death
PULASKI CO., Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area to find a New River Valley Community Services employee alive and their client dead, both suffering multiple stab wounds. The Sheriff’s Office declared it a justifiable homicide, finding in their investigation that the client had attacked first […]
West Virginia man indicted for Kanawha County kidnapping, assault
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second offense domestic battery and […]
Raleigh County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Athena Grizzle, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing a quantity of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 15, 2020, Grizzle sold a quantity of...
WDTV
More inmates at SRJ taken to hospital after apparent overdoses
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Two inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital after they gave the appearance of experiencing an overdose. According to a spokesperson for the Dept. of Homeland Security, Andy Malinoski, “the inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment, are alive, and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the custody of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.”
WVNT-TV
Man charged in relation to unlawful use of funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man formerly from the Mercer County area was charged in relation to the illegal use of funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton. According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV,...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say scammers are physically going to senior citizen homes in the area and claiming to be members of the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Once inside the victim’s home, they are asking for personal information, as well as taking pictures of the interior. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and that government officials will not ask for or gather information in this way. This is a scam.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling an ounce of meth a day
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2022, Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, sold approximately 1 ounce of meth to a secret source connected with the ATF at her […]
Child and man found dead in Clinch Valley River in Tazewell County
Two people were found dead in a river in Tazewell County on Friday, February 3, 2023.
WOWK
Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
Two men arrested in West Virginia drug bust
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two men are now behind bars after a drug bust in the county Friday. Deputies say that Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati, OH were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on several charges.
WSAZ
W.Va. man wanted in federal drug trafficking investigation arrested; another still on the run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of two men from West Virginia wanted by federal officials in a drug trafficking investigation was arrested in California, according to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS). Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles. Investigators say Figg was wanted on a...
Man arrested after pursuit, explosives found in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested in January 2022 after a pursuit led officers to explosives and a stolen motorcycle was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. The St. Albans Police Department says, on Jan. 31, 2022, officers stopped a white, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in St. Albans. Once they ran the […]
Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that […]
lootpress.com
Mercer County Deputy cleared of any wrongdoing after dog attack
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County Deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing involving an incident at his home. According to WV State Police, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the evening hours, Deputy Matt Horn was at his residence in an off-duty status. Deputy Horn had exited his residence with his two small dogs and went to his mailbox, which is located at the end of his driveway that intersects with the main roadway. His dogs remained within the boundaries of his property and close to the residence. As Deputy Horn returned to his driveway, the neighbor’s dog darted across the main road from the residence of its owners and onto Deputy Horn’s property. Deputy Horn reports hearing something approaching him from behind. As he turned, he saw the German Shepard, that he knew to be his neighbor’s dog, approaching him quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking, growling, and with its teeth showing. Deputy Horn retreated further into his property, actually running into the front of one of his vehicles, and drew his firearm from its concealed carry position. The dog then directed its attack to that of Deputy Horn’s dogs. Deputy Horn fired a shot which struck the German Shepard and stopped the attack. The shot that was fired was a fatal shot.
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes man located after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:25 p.m. 2/4/23. Deputies report a Cross Lanes man that was reported missing has been located. Bryce Lee Keller, 40, was reported missing Friday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Saturday evening said...
Comments / 9