Statesville man arrested for sexually assaulting child: PD
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested Thursday, Feb 2, 2023, for sexually assaulting a child, according to the police department .
Kule Houston, 32, was placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond and was charged with the following:
- Three counts of indecent liberties with a child
- Two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult
A report on the incident was filed on Jan. 23, 2023, about a child that was sexually assaulted. That child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and talked with a forensic interviewer.Hickory Public Schools installing new metal detectors
During the interview, the child explained the sexual assaults, and a search warrant was obtained for Houston’s residence in Statesville.🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE
Police say additional evidence was obtained during the search of his home; Houston turned himself in on Feb. 2, 2023.
This is an ongoing investigation; no other information was made available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 1