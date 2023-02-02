Read full article on original website
Jersey City Men Face Drug Charges After Bayonne Arrests
BAYONNE, NJ - Two Jersey City men face drug charges following their arrests by members of the Bayonne Police Department on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, Famar O. McGoy, 43, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine while Taylor Stackhouse, 40, was charged with possession of PCP and cocaine. McGoy, who was arrested with Stackhouse from the area of 19th Street and JFK Boulevard, was additionally charted with the Intent to Distribute within 500 feet of Public Housing.
Hoboken Man Arrested, Charged in Cocaine Sales Operation
HOBOKEN, NJ - A “months long” investigation by the Hudson County Narcotics Task Force and the Hoboken Police Department has led to the arrest of Michael Cruz, 31, Hoboken, in relation to the sale of illegal drugs. According to a statement by Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, during the course of the investigation, Cruz sold cocaine to an undercover officer on multiple dates in December 2022 and January 2023. A court authorized search warrant of Cruz’s apartment on Washington Street was executed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which resulted in the recovery of more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine. The street value of the drugs recovered throughout this investigation is approximately $7,000. Cruz is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); three counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine); five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 500 Feet of Public Property; five counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute/Distribution (Cocaine) Within 1,000 Feet of a School; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute. Cruz is currently being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.
Shot off-duty cop’s brother-in-law returned fire during botched NYC robbery: sources
New details emerged Sunday in the robbery that left an off-duty NYPD cop clinging to life, including how the victim’s relative pulled the ailing officer’s gun from his holster to return fire, police sources said. Cops are still hunting the gunman, who critically wounded the officer in a Facebook Marketplace ambush in Brooklyn on Saturday evening — a horror caught on video, sources said. The cop, a 26-year-old father of two, arrived at the East New York address with his brother-in-law around 7 p.m., hoping to buy a Honda Pilot that had been listed on the online site, sources said. The pair, who had about...
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police
NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident
A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Man accused of barricading in NJ home fatally shot by police
FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...
Luxury cars stolen across N.J. found, 15-year-old arrested, cops say
The arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Montclair led to the recovery or identification of 21 luxury vehicles allegedly stolen in 16 towns across New Jersey in New York in recent months, officials said Friday. Montclair police announced the teen, who was not identified, was arrested in Elizabeth in mid-December...
Man Killed In Newark Fire Was Beloved Local Resident
Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Pub…
Bergen Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud: Passaic Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Bergen County woman has been charged with insurance fraud, authorities said. Brianna Ribaudo, of East Rutherford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. On Oct. 9, 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office got a tip that Ribaudo gave false information in an...
Robbery crew threatens Brooklyn store workers, 1 punched in face: police
A group threatened workers in two separate Brooklyn convenience store robberies on the same night last week, police said Sunday.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG
Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
'Love Psychic' Convinced Client To Mail $90M In Jewels To Paramus, Federal Court Docs Say
A precious, pink, 13.15-carat diamond from Qatar was among the $90 million worth of jewelry that a New Jersey relationship psychic convinced a client to swipe in his quest for love, court papers say. John Lee, who has a mailing address on Route 17 in Paramus, met his alleged victim...
Sanitation Worker Killed By Truck Outside Paterson Facility: Prosecutor
A 66-year-old sanitation worker was struck and killed by a truck early Saturday, Feb. 4 outside of the Paterson facility, officials said. Walter Mercado McWhorter was pronounced dead at the scene just outside of Covanta Sanitation Company on Fulton Street, around 8:55 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
Hollow-Point Bullets, Handgun Seized From Six In Linden Traffic Stop: Police
A traffic stop led charges for six, as well as the seizure of multiple handguns and hollow-point bullets in Linden, authorities said. Officers stopped a vehicle on the 1000 block of Summit Terrace and saw a handgun “laying on the floorboard” around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a release said. A second handgun was also found.
Man fatally shot by police in North Jersey, Attorney General’s office says
A man was fatally shot by police Saturday morning during a response to a 911 call at a North Jersey residence, according to a news release from New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. Fort Lee Police responded to a home on John Street at 8:13 a.m., officials said. The...
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
tapinto.net
Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023
Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident
PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Rikers doctors accused of causing NYC detainee’s death by botching drug withdrawal plan; ‘I just want to know what happened:’ mom
A new lawsuit claims city doctors botched a plan to ease a Rikers Island detainee with psychiatric issues off prescription drugs, causing a catastrophic seizure from withdrawal that led him to die. Doctors with Correctional Health Services put Malcolm Boatwright, 28, on the withdrawal plan in November 2021 in an attempt to taper his body’s chemical dependency on clonazepam — a member of the ...
