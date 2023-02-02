I understand the mental health situation is crucial...and why wasn't she found until Monday...only God knows that for sure...but, I haven't read or heard anything about her friends...she got a text saying she wasn't ok...RED FLAG..did her friend/friends go and look for her...go and tell their teacher..a counselor. the principle...if my friend sent me an alarming text and had already said earlier they weren't feeling well...I WOULD HAVE IMMEDIATELY GONE AND LOOKED FOR HER..TOLD SOMEONE..HER BROTHER..THE JANITOR..SCHOOL NURSE...I feel very heart broken about her...and even worse her family..I lost my cousin a few years ago to mental illness...I WISH I would have done something at that time...let's not blame anyone. rally together to fix the issues, not point fingers. we all have to look in the mirror..💚🙏🙏💚
