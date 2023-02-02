Read full article on original website
columbusnavigator.com
Warm Up At This Cozy Ramen Joint In North Columbus
On chilly days, there’s nothing better to eat than something that’s warm, comforting, and flavorful. If you’re looking for a lunch that totally delivers on all three fronts, you should probably head up to Meshikou Ramen. Nestled in a shopping center on Bethel Road, Meshikou is a...
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
columbusunderground.com
Construction Roundup: February 2023
Welcome to our first installment of the Construction Roundup series of 2023! Despite the cold start to the new year, there’s plenty of development happening throughout Downtown Columbus, Franklinton, The Short North, Weinland Park, Olde Towne East and other nearby neighborhoods. The photos below were all taken throughout January...
NBC4 Columbus
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wUP7W1. Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition …. Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. READ MORE:...
614now.com
New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development
A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
Six-acre expansion proposed near Dublin’s Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are proposing a 6.29-acre expansion north of Dublin’s Bridge Park, including new apartments, a hotel, retail and more. Named “Indus Bridge Street,” the development would continue off of Bridge Park’s Longshore Street by constructing five buildings. The plans call for a nine-story residential building connected to an eight-story residential building, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
columbusmonthly.com
Speck Italian Eatery Opens Downtown; Ho Toy Closes After 64 Years
The highly anticipated opening of Speck is here. Chef Josh Dalton’s riff on fine-dining Italian, which originally opened in 2019 in Delaware, made its Downtown debut this week on the ground floor of the Nicholas building at 12 W. Gay St. You can have a look at Speck’s opening menu here, which includes housemade focaccia, rigatoni Amatriciana, lobster risotto, gnudi cacio e pepe and more. Speck, which is named after the Italian cured ham, was honored as a Best New Restaurant by this magazine in 2019. Chef Dalton is also the chef-owner behind Veritas in Downtown Columbus, as well as Delaware’s 1808 American Bistro and Cove: A Seafood Joint. His next project is a French bistro, which is slated to open across the street from Speck on the northeast corner of High and Gay streets.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
Tech companies buying up land around Intel plant in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Construction is in early progress at the site of the eventual Intel semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany, but a number of technology companies continue to buy swaths of surrounding land in the business park the chipmaker is calling home. At least two companies forked over tens of millions of […]
columbusunderground.com
Theater Review: MadLab’s ‘Snowville Cafe’ a Beautiful, Wistful Look at Columbus and Love
The world premiere of Julie Whitney Scott’s Snowville Cafe at MadLab and directed by new Artistic Director James Blackmon, is a warm, sometimes painful look at a marriage teetering on the brink and a look at a neighborhood – and a world – as it changes. Set...
sciotopost.com
New Business – Hampton Inn and Starbucks Planned for Stringtown Grove City
Grove City – A new Hampton Inn is being proposed in Grove city that will include a Starbucks and another vendor not announced. According to Grove City Government, the plans were submitted in June of 2022. The project named Indus Hotels and Stringtown Marlane Retail Center will be built on 2.9 acres of land located close to the Marlene drive and Stringtown intersection.
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dye6SQ. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a...
Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant makes its Columbus debut
Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.
Connecting with COSI: Getting ready for King Tut exhibit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO of COSI to talk about the upcoming exhibit “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and Its Treasures.” You can watch the discussion in the video player above. “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at COSI on March […]
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
