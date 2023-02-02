Read full article on original website
TWS Earbud Cases with built-in displays are the new iPods of the future…
After JBL debuted the Tour Pro 2 at IFA 2022, it seems like TWS earbuds with displays on their case are the next tech trend. The newly announced Voyager Free 60+ from Poly bucks the trend, with a touchscreen display built into it that lets you configure and control your listening experience, including being able to mute your mic. In true iPod fashion, the screen also lets you navigate podcasts and playlists while displaying the album art and info of currently-playing content.
Native Union’s iPhone 14 case comes with a leather build and a companion MagSafe Wallet
Costing roughly as much as Apple’s own cases, these bad boys from Native Union and Maison Kitsuné come crafted from premium Italian leather. They’re perfectly made for your iPhone 14, are designed with drop-protection and lips around your screen and camera bump, and the case has its own set of magnets to reinforce the attachment of its companion MagSafe wallet, which holds two cards. Apple made the MagSafe Wallet, Native Union just brought better craftsmanship to it.
Enabot EBO X is a security robot that disarms you with its cuteness
It’s becoming more common for houses to have at least one indoor security camera, whether to keep an eye out for intruders or to look out for the safety of family members and pets. Knowing that there’s an all-seeing eye inside your house can cause both peace of mind and uneasiness, especially because of the cold and impersonal way most of these cameras are designed. Not much of a problem if you’re staying by yourself, but living with kids and pets changes the atmosphere and the requirements significantly. Not only will you need something that can keep up with these fast-moving creatures, but they also need to be something that the young ones can approach with confidence. That’s the kind of robot that the upcoming EBO X is, combining the safety features of a security camera on wheels in the guise of a cute robot that your kids and even pets can befriend.
First 3D printed superyacht camouflages with the waves to become invisible both visually and environmentally
You can only know the limit of possibility when you attempt the impossible. However, it may require you to swim against the tide or attempt a complete transformation of what is considered a norm. Jozeph Forakis, and his strategic design agency, tread the thin line of distinctiveness with the introduction of the world’s first 3D-printed superyacht. It is envisioned with a multitude of sustainability features and “Tree of Live” as its centerpiece.
Custom Bugatti RV and other concepts show what the supercar’s DNA would look like across categories
Personally, Bugatti has the most distinctly beautiful product DNA. I remember seeing the Veyron for the first time and falling instantly in love… a feeling that’s somehow sustained across a whole variety of models even up to the Mistral which debuted just last year. There’s something absolutely captivating about its design, its proportions, and its eclectic use of curves and edgy lines. However, Bugatti’s never really gone beyond the hypercar realm… which makes me wonder, what if the French automotive company made more than just hypercars? Would that DNA work well across different automotive categories? An account that goes by the name FLYBYARTIST shared these stellar AI-generated images of what Bugatti automobiles would look like in different avatars, and to be absolutely honest, it absolutely confirms my hunch. There’s something truly spectacular about the car’s visual language, and even translating it to an ATV, RV, or van doesn’t diminish its appeal. If anything, I’ll say I like it even more!
Drone designed to collect DNA on tall tree branches has a suprising style to increase biodiversity
Drones have become ubiquitous in recent years when it comes to wide video shots that encompasses a huge amount of space, whether it’s concert festivals, a beautiful landscape, or if you just want to have video of kids playing around in your backyard. But there are also a lot of other uses for drones rather than just documenting a place, an event, or whatever it is you want to capture. It can now even be used for research and studies about various things, including a forest biodiversity.
Samsung XR wearable could become an industry response to Apple’s MR headset
Samsung just announced quite a number of new devices, including its usual Galaxy S flagship smartphone trio. While this is normal fare for Samsung this time of the year, it made a few choice statements that suddenly got heads turning and, to some extent, scratching. Samsung practically revealed that it is working on an “extended reality” or XR wearable device, pretty much a headset, something that it hasn’t done in half a decade. While it was mostly an announcement of intent rather than a teaser of an actual product, it name-dropped a few big names in the tech industry as its partners in this endeavor. While the fact that Samsung is again making a headset isn’t really a world-shattering revelation, the timing of all these hints seems to be a little bit too convenient not to put it in light of Apple’s own upcoming mixed reality device.
The Tokyo Toilet’s newest installation brings a pixelated light show
The Tokyo Toilet is an interesting project that launched back in Shibuya, aiming to create 17 different functional installations all over the city. They wanted to turn public toilets into unique facilities and experiences and they involved some of the most renowned architects and designers to take part. There have been some pretty remarkable things launched already including the all-glass see-through ones at the Yoyogi Fukamachi Minipark and Haru no Ogawa Community Park and the octopus or squid-looking one at the Ebisu East Park.
Designed by an ex-Apple engineer, this futuristic trash can turns leftover food into chicken feed in your kitchen
One of the most challenging things I experience because I live alone and I live in a condo is trying to keep my trash from smelling. It’s pretty exhausting to always go out and throw the trash in our basement whenever I have some leftover food or trash that might smell. What if there was a way to keep things from going “bad” (well, it is still trash) and maybe at the same time do something that will make it a little better? Apparently, there’s now a “futuristic” trash can that can do it for you.
This sustainable lamp doesn’t use batteries to create its eclipse-like glow
We have seen many kinds of lamps and lighting fixtures, some more decorative while others are mostly utilitarian in their design. What binds most of these lamps together is their need to be plugged in one way or another, whether it’s to directly tap into a power grid or to charge their internal batteries. Sooner or later, we will realize just how much we consume to light up our homes, especially when it comes to less practical uses like setting the mood or enhancing the atmosphere in a room. These types of lighting might be better off getting their power from alternative sources, and this rather intriguing sheet of acrylic does exactly that by “recycling” the light around it, turning it into energy to generate its own soft circular glow.
