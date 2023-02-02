ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some dispensaries can begin selling recreational marijuana Friday, state says

By Dre Bradley
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that the Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS will begin approving conversion requests on Friday.

After conversion, sales to consumers age 21 and up may begin as soon as comprehensive dispensary facilities are ready to commence operating under their new authority.

The cannabis industry expected to start selling recreational cannabis on Feb. 6.

DHSS told KSHB 41 News on Monday that 97% of medicinal cannabis dispensaries requested to expand their licenses to recreational.

Most dispensaries must still be approved or denied by the DHSS by Feb. 6.

