Michigan State

Motor racing-Ford set to partner Red Bull in F1 from 2026 - reports

By Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Ford will announce an engine partnership with Formula One world champions Red Bull from 2026 at the team's launch in New York on Friday, according to media reports in Europe.

Italian media disclosed details on Thursday after an apparent embargo breach.

Britain's BBC reported Ford will part-fund an engine being designed and made by Red Bull Powertrains at their Milton Keynes headquarters in England.

Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri are also expected to use engines with Ford branding.

"We don’t comment on speculation," said a Ford spokesman at company headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026 using 100% sustainable fuels and a greater electrical component.

Red Bull are currently using V6 turbo hybrid engines made by former partner Honda in Japan and last year called off talks with Porsche.

The team, who have U.S. software giant as their title sponsor, will be showing off their car's new livery in Manhattan with Dutch double world champion Max Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Perez.

There has been mounting speculation about a deal with Ford, who have a great record as an engine provider and whose Cosworth DFV V8 engine dominated in the 1960s and 70s.

Ford sold their Jaguar branded team to Red Bull in 2004 and the current champions are still based at the same factory in central England.

The blue oval last appeared in Formula One with Jordan in 2004.

The expected announcement comes after rival General Motors and their Cadillac brand teamed up with Andretti Autosport who are seeking to enter Formula One as an 11th team.

Formula One's governing body on Thursday formally started a process that could lead to new teams entering the championship from 2025. read more

