IMAA Honors Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch

The Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association (IMAA) on Feb. 1 named Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch as the 2023 Honorary Aggie at its annual Winter Workshops. The award recognizes a non-industry member who makes an exceptional contribution to the Indiana aggregates industry. “It has been my life’s greatest honor to serve the...
