Joanne Reed, 80
On February 3, 2023, Joanne Reed, was healed by the mighty hand of God. She was surrounded by the three men who loved her most as she peacefully went to her heavenly home. Joanne was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 14, 1942, to the late Ralph and Beulah Sebring. She was a member of 2nd Baptist Church of Clinton and worked at University of Tennessee Hospital as a CRNA. Joanne will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Joanne is preceded in death by, brother Jack Sebring; sisters June McCleary and Ruth Grubbs.
Edith Marie Johnson, Wartburg
Born October 8, 1946, in Orange County, Texas to parents Joseph William and Dollie Mae Ellis, Edith Marie Johnson passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband of 40 years by her side on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Edith was an almost-life-long resident of Wartburg. She had a love...
Kimberly Diane McLemore Hall, Petros
Kimberly Diane McLemore Hall, age 45 of Petros, TN, passed away on January 31, 2023, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Olivia Cheyenne Hall. She leaves behind her husband, Michael Dewayne Hall; three sons: Michael “Mikey” Dewayne Hall II, Austin...
Linda Kay Toman, Clinton
Linda Kay Toman, age 72, of Clinton, passed away at her residence on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born in Lafayette, Indiana on April 27, 1950, to Leonard and Marilyn Toman. Linda was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by, mother Marilyn Polley,...
William “Billy” Dean Howard, Crossville
William “Billy” Dean Howard, age 61, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Cumberland Medical Center after his long battle with cancer. Billy was the firstborn son of William and Donna Howard, born August 14, 1961. He leaves behind his lifetime partner and mother of his 2 children,...
Deborah Susanne Bridges, Rocky Top
Deborah Susanne Bridges, age 66 of Rocky Top, TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Deborah was a member of West Side Baptist Church in Rocky Top. In her later years, she worked as an afterschool teacher at Andersonville Elementary and she enjoyed working with children. In her free time, she loved crafting, playing with her kitties, and being with her friends and family. One of her favorite pastimes was going square dancing with her husband, JR Bridges. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Joyce Annacea Wilson Bradley, Oliver Springs
Joyce Annacea Wilson Bradley, age 79, of Oliver Springs, went to be with Jesus, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Born April 21, 1943, Joyce was raised in the Claxton community and attended Clinton High School. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church of Clinton. Joyce loved her family most of all but also loved piecing quilts, canning, growing flowers, fishing, and her little dog, Maggie.
William “Sonny” Harvey, Harriman
Mr. William “Sonny” Harvey, 85, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the home of his son with family members by his side. He retired from Kroger. He was a lifetime member of Harriman Baptist Tabernacle. He pastored West Side Baptist Church of Oakdale, Mt. Paran Baptist Church of Jacksboro, TN, and Wolf Valley Baptist Church of Heiskell, TN. Member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Frances Scott Crisp, 80
Frances Scott Crisp, age 80, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Frances retired from Oak Ridge City Schools where she served as Director of Extended Childcare for 23 years before retiring. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Frances experienced two great losses in her life with the unexpected passing of her husband and then later her son. Even with the insurmountable grief she endured, she persevered and continued living life to the fullest, as they both would have wanted her to. Frances especially loved being “Mamaw” to her five grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with friends, going out to eat, and shopping.
Albert William Hamilton, Kingston
Albert William Hamilton age 51 of Kingston, TN passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith. Kayla and the grandkids were the love of his life. Preceded in death by father, Dean Hamilton; grandparents, Cass Hamilton and Francis Davidson; grandfather, Albert Cress;...
James Edward Ledford Sr, Deer Lodge
Mr. James Edward Ledford Sr., age 77 of Deer Lodge, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. James was a proud member of the Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Ledford and Ethel Fielding Ledford.
County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. Feb. 11th
CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by the Clinton Lions Club. The Clinton Lions Club has been serving the community since 1940. The...
