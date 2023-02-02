Frances Scott Crisp, age 80, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Frances retired from Oak Ridge City Schools where she served as Director of Extended Childcare for 23 years before retiring. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Frances experienced two great losses in her life with the unexpected passing of her husband and then later her son. Even with the insurmountable grief she endured, she persevered and continued living life to the fullest, as they both would have wanted her to. Frances especially loved being “Mamaw” to her five grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with friends, going out to eat, and shopping.

