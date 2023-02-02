Effective: 2023-02-06 08:16:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Roberts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Roberts, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the Prairie Coteau, there may be some drifting snow, which could produce slippery roads. Slow down if you encounter drifting snow and don`t use cruise control.

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO