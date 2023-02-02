ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

‘Desperate’ Hunter Biden trying to shirk blame for laptop crimes, lawyer says

By Miranda Devine, Emily Crane
New York Post
 3 days ago

First son Hunter Biden wants to duck responsibility for his own wrongdoing by sicking Delaware and federal law enforcement on the computer repair shop owner who blew the whistle on the infamous “laptop from hell,” a lawyer for John Paul Mac Isaac told The Post Thursday.

Mac Isaac, who owned The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Del., was accused by Hunter’s lawyer of “unlawfully” accessing the now-52-year-old’s personal data after the laptop was abandoned at his store in 2019.

The Biden scion’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, fired off a string of letters on Wednesday urging prosecutors to probe Mac Isaac and others, including former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, for spreading the laptop’s sordid contents publicly.

“Hunter’s current actions are desperate attempts to continue to blame everyone else for his own actions,” Mac Isaac’s attorney, Brian Della Rocca, told The Post.

Della Rocca insisted that Mac Isaac became the legal owner of the laptop after Biden’s son dropped it off to be repaired in April 2019 — but failed to return to reclaim it despite attempts by Mac Isaac to contact him.

“When Hunter signed the work order, he gave authorization to John Paul to access the information on the laptop in order to recover the data,” Della Rocca said.

John Paul Mac Isaac, who owned The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Del., was accused by Hunter Biden’s lawyer of “unlawfully” accessing the 52-year-old’s personal data from the laptop.
James Keivom

“The work order specifically says, ‘[r]ecover data to store server and contact customer when complete.’ He could not recover the data without accessing it.”

“The work order clearly explained that if any equipment was left in the shop for more than 90 days, it became abandoned and he agreed to hold The Mac Shop harmless for any damages or loss of property,” Della Rocca went on. “Once the property was abandoned, The Mac Shop became its owner.”

Mac Isaac, who has since written a book about the infamous laptop, has said previously that he alerted the FBI to the laptop after catching a glimpse of its contents — including emails detailing influence-peddling involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and images of Hunter smoking crack and having sex with prostitutes .

He voluntarily handed the laptop over to the feds in December 2019 after making himself a copy, which he shared with Giuliani’s personal lawyer, Robert Costello.

Mac Isaac says he uncovered the contents of the laptop when Hunter dropped it off at his store in April 2019 — but never returned to collect it.

Giuliani then provided The Post with a copy of the hard drive in October 2020 — resulting in a series of bombshell reports.

In the letters demanding state and federal probes, Lowell accused Mac Isaac, Giuliani and others of weaponizing the laptop’s contents.

“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation, and manipulation of Mr. Biden’s private and personal information,” he wrote.

“When Hunter signed the work order, he gave authorization to John Paul to access the information on the laptop,” attorney Della Rocca says.
Courtesy of John Paul Mac Isaac

“Mr. Mac Isaac’s intentional, reckless, and unlawful conduct allowed for hundreds of gigabytes of Mr. Biden’s personal data, without any discretion, to be circulated around the Internet.”

Despite the letters’ admission that the laptop belonged to Hunter, Lowell insisted Thursday that he had made no such concession.

“These letters do not confirm Mac Isaac’s or others’ versions of a so-called laptop,” Hunter Biden’s attorney said in a statement to The Post.

“They address their conduct of seeking, manipulating and disseminating what they allege to be Mr. Biden’s personal data, wherever they claim to have gotten it.”

