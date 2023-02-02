ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YourErie

Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown

Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.” This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building. No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie's Public Schools Addresses Soft Lockdown at Erie High School

Erie High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a while Thursday afternoon after staff was notified about a weapon possibly being in the building, according to a statement from Erie's Public Schools. Students were kept in their classrooms during the lockdown and while police conducted a search. No...
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Escaped Warren Woman Located

WARREN, Pa. – A woman who allegedly walked away from her work release program on Friday, Jan. 20, has been found, per the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sierra Tannler, 30, of Warren was found in Pittsfield Township on Bull Hill Road. Deputies took Tannler into custody and went...
WARREN, PA
butlerradio.com

Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County

A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

OC woman facing child endangerment charges

An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges for leaving her young children unsupervised while she was passed out in her home. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called Tuesday afternoon to a residence on Washington Avenue by a Children and Youth Services worker who was unable to make contact with Hope Boyd, 27, at the home.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Crews respond to single-car accident in Fairview Township Saturday night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews including Fairview Fire and Rescue, West County Paramedics, and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a single-car accident with rollover that occurred Saturday night in Fairview Township. The accident took place near Eaton Road and Tow Road just before 10 p.m. on the CSX rail tracks. When crews arrived, the vehicle was still […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
EDINBORO, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourerie

Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue

Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue. Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue. Missouri inmate’s mother locked in visitation room …. Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey. Montana photographer captures alleged Chinese...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl, meth distribution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former resident of Erie was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Feb. 1 for violating federal narcotics laws. Vincent Andrew Feliciano, 32, conspired to distribute “multi-kilogram quantities” of cocaine, about 1.7 kilograms of blue fentanyl pills (about 15,000 pills), and methamphetamine in the Western District of Pennsylvania from February 2022 through […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Grandson Faces Trial in 1988 Erie Murder Case

The man charged in a nearly 35-year-old Erie murder case is now heading to trial. Jeremy Brock, 55, was held for trial on all charges following a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Brock, who is the victim's grandson, is accused of Helen Vogt, 77, to death inside her Zimmerman Rd. home. Police...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warren County

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Warren County Wednesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police – Warren, crews were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday along Market Street/SR 62 in Pine Grove Township. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Bryan Steele, of Warren, was walking along Route 62 in the center […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP teams up with downtown bar to raise money for the Special Olympics

Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause. At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics. One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Two Arrested Following Dual Drug Raids In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were arrested following dual drug raids and a traffic stop in Jamestown this week. On Monday, the Jamestown Police Department executed two consecutive search warrants at 144 Park Street, the lower apartment, and 116 Park Street, the upper apartment. At both...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Gannon University sending 29 students to Phoenix for the Big Game

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– As anticipation grows for the big game, Gannon University will be sending 29 students to Phoenix, Arizona to work at the event. This is the fourth time Gannon has sent students to the game where they will be gaining real-world experience in hospitality, marketing, media and sport business networking through a paid work experience. […]
ERIE, PA

