Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown
Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.” This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building. No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, […]
Erie's Public Schools Addresses Soft Lockdown at Erie High School
Erie High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a while Thursday afternoon after staff was notified about a weapon possibly being in the building, according to a statement from Erie's Public Schools. Students were kept in their classrooms during the lockdown and while police conducted a search. No...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
Man accused of exposing himself to female, stealing merchandise from store
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of exposing himself to a female and stealing merchandise from a business of Jamestown’s south side on Saturday afternoon, the Jamestown Police Department said Sunday. The man, 40-year-old Kenneth Trask, allegedly exposed himself to the woman, who identified him after he was taken into custody after […]
Escaped Warren Woman Located
WARREN, Pa. – A woman who allegedly walked away from her work release program on Friday, Jan. 20, has been found, per the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sierra Tannler, 30, of Warren was found in Pittsfield Township on Bull Hill Road. Deputies took Tannler into custody and went...
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
OC woman facing child endangerment charges
An Oil City woman is facing child endangerment charges for leaving her young children unsupervised while she was passed out in her home. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called Tuesday afternoon to a residence on Washington Avenue by a Children and Youth Services worker who was unable to make contact with Hope Boyd, 27, at the home.
Crews respond to single-car accident in Fairview Township Saturday night
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews including Fairview Fire and Rescue, West County Paramedics, and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a single-car accident with rollover that occurred Saturday night in Fairview Township. The accident took place near Eaton Road and Tow Road just before 10 p.m. on the CSX rail tracks. When crews arrived, the vehicle was still […]
Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue
Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue. Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue. Missouri inmate’s mother locked in visitation room …. Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey. Montana photographer captures alleged Chinese...
Erie man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl, meth distribution
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former resident of Erie was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Feb. 1 for violating federal narcotics laws. Vincent Andrew Feliciano, 32, conspired to distribute “multi-kilogram quantities” of cocaine, about 1.7 kilograms of blue fentanyl pills (about 15,000 pills), and methamphetamine in the Western District of Pennsylvania from February 2022 through […]
Grandson Faces Trial in 1988 Erie Murder Case
The man charged in a nearly 35-year-old Erie murder case is now heading to trial. Jeremy Brock, 55, was held for trial on all charges following a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Brock, who is the victim's grandson, is accused of Helen Vogt, 77, to death inside her Zimmerman Rd. home. Police...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warren County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Warren County Wednesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police – Warren, crews were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday along Market Street/SR 62 in Pine Grove Township. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Bryan Steele, of Warren, was walking along Route 62 in the center […]
PSP teams up with downtown bar to raise money for the Special Olympics
Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause. At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics. One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar […]
Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
Two Arrested Following Dual Drug Raids In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were arrested following dual drug raids and a traffic stop in Jamestown this week. On Monday, the Jamestown Police Department executed two consecutive search warrants at 144 Park Street, the lower apartment, and 116 Park Street, the upper apartment. At both...
Gannon University sending 29 students to Phoenix for the Big Game
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– As anticipation grows for the big game, Gannon University will be sending 29 students to Phoenix, Arizona to work at the event. This is the fourth time Gannon has sent students to the game where they will be gaining real-world experience in hospitality, marketing, media and sport business networking through a paid work experience. […]
