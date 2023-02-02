Body found in BK living room after report of foul odor; woman’s death deemed a homicide

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 43-year-old woman whose body was found inside a Brooklyn apartment after a foul odor was reported died of compression to her neck, officials said Thursday.

Tamara Graham’s body was found in her Troy Avenue home on Dec. 15. Her death was later deemed a homicide.

Graham was unconscious and unresponsive in the apartment living room when officers responded to a 911 call for a bad smell, officials said. Police did not spot any obvious signs of trauma at the time. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet publicly identified a suspect. No arrests have been made.

