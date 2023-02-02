Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
East Palestine Mass canceled, bishop issues statement
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after Sunday morning Mass was canceled in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, the Bishop of Youngstown, announced the Parish canceled Sunday morning Mass at...
WYTV.com
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster. It is open again Sunday and is located at the East Palestine Park Community Center at 31 Park Drive. It will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. No further details have been released for how many days the site will remain open.
WYTV.com
Youngstown mayor speaks to students for Black History Month program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Choffin Career and Technical Center held a celebration for Black History Month on Friday. Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown was a guest speaker. He spoke to the students about what it takes to be the mayor of a city, and what it means to him to be the second African American mayor in the history of Youngstown.
WYTV.com
Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond. John Bartos appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon on a theft charge. This is the eighth time Bartos has been before different judges just in the last two weeks, all involving would-be customers who claimed they gave the defendant money for new windows and doors, but he failed to do the work.
WYTV.com
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening. He was a professor of music and director of bands and orchestra at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music for 28 years. Gage also was the conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra during that time.
WYTV.com
Road closures in effect from East Palestine evacuation site
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials from the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency have released a list of road closures from the train derailment fire evacuation site. The road closures go into effect at 8 a.m. Once the roads are closed, no one will be permitted to travel in...
WYTV.com
Press conference: Mandatory East Palestine evacuation
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — East Palestine issued an emergency evacuation notice for a mile around the train derailment fire effective immediately. View the latest details here.
WYTV.com
Man wounded in the arm during shooting in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm Sunday morning at a South Side home. Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Rogers Road where they saw a man on the porch with a gunshot wound to the arm that was bleeding heavily. An officer placed a tourniquet on the man’s arm to stop the bleeding, reports said.
WYTV.com
Event at Warren’s Robins Theatre to explore history of Youngstown mob
(WKBN) – Through the snow, the marquee at Warren’s Robins Theatre Friday afternoon flashed “Youngstown Mob,” promoting Thursday’s show on the city’s mafia past. Today, we talked with the two stars of the show about how they ended up on the Robins stage. Johnny...
WYTV.com
3rd graders learn value of written word with project
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Lisbon’s McKinley Elementary recently unpacked a special delivery. For about 10 years, third grade classes at Lisbon’s McKinley Elementary have written and published a class book. Led by third-grade teachers Dave Guy and Tiffany Toot, every year the class comes up with a different topic and title.
WYTV.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
WYTV.com
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning. It happened on the 2000 block of Milton Street. Our reporter on scene saw multiple police cars and caution tape surrounding a home. First News reached out to police for more information but have...
WYTV.com
Local bank presents big check to American Heart Association on National Wear Red Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Executives with Premier Bank are giving some big support to the local American Heart Association campaign. Friday morning they presented a ceremonial check for $25,000 to the organization to help underwrite this year’s Heart Association Heart Ball. The donation comes on the day when...
WYTV.com
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect in the fatal Warren fire that killed a 16-year-old girl has been arrested by U.S. Marshals. According to U.S. Marshals and the Warren Police Department, Zackary Gurd, 23, was arrested by the Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
WYTV.com
Local evacuation ordered after train derails, catches fire
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of East Palestine says a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for part of the East Palestine community after a train derailment caused a massive fire Friday night that was still burning into Saturday morning. In a 6:30 a.m. press conference,...
WYTV.com
More than 100 displaced after fire evacuates residents in Sharpsville
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Residents from an apartment complex in Sharpsville are taking shelter today after the building caught fire yesterday evening. Fire and police crews were called to the Wade Mertz Apartments on South Mercer Avenue when residents noticed a room on the eighth floor was in flames.
WYTV.com
One dead after car hits pedestrian in Trumbull County
WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person died Sunday night after a car hit a pedestrian in Weathersfield Township. Sally Mae Hubbert, 67, was walking across State Route 169 near Glenwood Avenue when she stopped in the middle of the road around 8:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WYTV.com
Local basketball communities come together to honor late player, coach
(WKBN) – It has been nearly three months since a Liberty Township man died in a car crash. Adam Connelly, 21, was driving on Tibbets Wick Road just west of Sharon Road when he hit a utility pole. Friday night, two schools came together once more this season to...
Comments / 0