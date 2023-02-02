BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond. John Bartos appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon on a theft charge. This is the eighth time Bartos has been before different judges just in the last two weeks, all involving would-be customers who claimed they gave the defendant money for new windows and doors, but he failed to do the work.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO