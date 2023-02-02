HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a ham on the lam in Orange County. Orange County Animal Services said a pig is on the loose in Efland. Officers are working to safely confine the straying swine, the department said in a post on its Facebook page Saturday. It hopes someone is missing the AWOL hog so that it does not have to be put in a shelter.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO