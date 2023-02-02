Read full article on original website
cbs17
SBI, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday shooting death as a homicide. Around 1:03 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gatlin Farm Road about four miles northeast of Raeford, according to the sheriff’s office. There,...
Shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro; victim’s injuries ‘life-threatening’: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. At around 5:06 p.m., officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to […]
2 Franklin Co. teens to appear in court for murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two teenage boys who were arrested in Franklin County and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. will appear in court today. Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are charged with second degree murder for the death of Woods, who died on Jan. 29 in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
Officials: North Carolina man missing since Christmas Eve found dismembered, sealed in concrete
Officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dismembered and sealed in concrete about a month later.
North Carolina Highway Patrol investigating after chase leads to 3 car crash in Dunn
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a three car crash in Dunn.
WRAL
1 person dies, 3 vehicles damaged in Cumberland County crash
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News reporters arrived at the scene. WRAL News is working to learn the extent of the other people's injuries and what led up to the crash.
cbs17
1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
WRAL
State troopers, EMS respond to deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 87 in Cumberland County
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene.
Woman's body found beside road in Cumberland County: Sheriff
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Friday night.
cbs17
Woman found dead near roadside in Cumberland County, deputies say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County, deputies said Friday night. The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Road, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. C. Wells. Wells said...
cbs17
Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
Lee County: Man charged with murder after body of missing man found in concrete-filled barrel
A man was arrested and charged with murder in Lee County after a body was found dismembered and covered in concrete in a barrel last month.
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Durham
Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham.
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
cbs17
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
cbs17
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
cbs17
Armed robbers took cash from Dollar General in Zebulon, police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbers who stole money from a Dollar General at gunpoint. The armed robbery happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the store at 2236 Zebulon Road, police said. The suspects appeared to be two...
cbs17
Orange County Animal Services wants to help a hog get back home
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a ham on the lam in Orange County. Orange County Animal Services said a pig is on the loose in Efland. Officers are working to safely confine the straying swine, the department said in a post on its Facebook page Saturday. It hopes someone is missing the AWOL hog so that it does not have to be put in a shelter.
‘This is just devastation’: Multiple North Carolina families displaced after 4 different fires in 8 hours
The Red Cross says they’re helping several families who have been displaced by those two fires.
cbs17
Police investigate gunfire and crash in North Raleigh near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots-fired investigation is underway in the North Raleigh area Friday night, police said. Officers were first called just before 6:50 p.m. to a Wingstop, which is located beside Walmart in the 1700 block of New Hope Church Road. Police were still at that scene as of 7:20 p.m.
