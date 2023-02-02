ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
RALEIGH, NC
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WILSON, NC
Armed robbers took cash from Dollar General in Zebulon, police say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbers who stole money from a Dollar General at gunpoint. The armed robbery happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the store at 2236 Zebulon Road, police said. The suspects appeared to be two...
ZEBULON, NC
Orange County Animal Services wants to help a hog get back home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a ham on the lam in Orange County. Orange County Animal Services said a pig is on the loose in Efland. Officers are working to safely confine the straying swine, the department said in a post on its Facebook page Saturday. It hopes someone is missing the AWOL hog so that it does not have to be put in a shelter.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

