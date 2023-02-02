Carolyn Wiger is making one thing abundantly clear: She is not going to hide any part of herself. That's because, after a rocky road of addiction and recovery, the drug counselor feels confident in who she is, goofiness, spontaneity, sensitivity, and all. Watching the show since the beginning, she was inspired to finally apply after seeing Maryanne Oketch win as her authentic self. And she's ready to hopefully replicate her finish, with plenty of laughs and tears along the way.

11 HOURS AGO