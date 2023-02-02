ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Albany Herald

‘American Auto’: Ana Gasteyer Teases ‘Biblical’ Disasters Ahead for Payne Motors (VIDEO)

American Auto is back for Season 2 and with it comes a bevy of workplace problems for Payne Motors CEO Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer), much to viewers’ delight. Thankfully, there are more laughs on the horizon as Gasteyer caught up with TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. As the pair sits down in TV Insider’s TCA studio, Gasteyer says bluntly of Season 2, “We start — there’s no other way to put it — with biblical disaster.”
Albany Herald

Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Carolyn Wiger's Battle with Addiction Will Make Her Play as Her "Complete Authentic Self"

Carolyn Wiger is making one thing abundantly clear: She is not going to hide any part of herself. That's because, after a rocky road of addiction and recovery, the drug counselor feels confident in who she is, goofiness, spontaneity, sensitivity, and all. Watching the show since the beginning, she was inspired to finally apply after seeing Maryanne Oketch win as her authentic self. And she's ready to hopefully replicate her finish, with plenty of laughs and tears along the way.

