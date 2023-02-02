ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Woman Arrested After 2 Kids Missing for 11 Months Found in Florida Grocery Store

Two children who vanished from Liberty, Missouri, last March were located this week in a grocery store more than a thousand miles away in Florida, authorities said. Police in High Springs, a city near Gainesville, said a “routine vehicle tag check” on a vehicle led them to the Gilley siblings, Brooke, 11, and Adrian, 12. The car’s owner was identified as Kristi Gilley, a 36-year-old fugitive who police said was the children’s “non-custodial mother.” Officers found the three “shopping in Winn-Dixie, after disguising their identities,” a statement from the department read. It noted that Gilley had been arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant, and the children were “turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families… and will be reunited with their birth family.” Police did not immediately share details on what circumstances sparked the alleged abduction nearly a year ago.https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0uf9yQXuLZxYhXyLeSsFunuy8KhU6GcrhfnSnoX8q3stnfoZQG3xfRNUJPjzJfZJUl&id=100064784316643Read it at FOX 35
LIBERTY, MO
NBC News

Watch: Police chase stolen tractor driving erratically

Police chased a man driving a stolen tractor in North Carolina. The tractor was reportedly driving erratically in a parking lot and struck several vehicles, a church, and a police vehicle. Officials shot at the tractor’s tires to stop it. The driver jumped off the vehicle wielding a knife and officers took him into custody using a taser.Jan. 19, 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KCCI.com

Video: Siblings narrowly escape explosion after Tesla catches fire

Siblings Sunit and Dilpreet Mayall said they barely made it out of their family's Tesla alive after the car burst into flames over the weekend. The California siblings said they were driving along Highway 50 Saturday afternoon when they started hearing popping sounds. Sunit, who was behind the wheel, said she pulled over to the side of the highway and saw flames. She said her brother told her they needed to run away as fast as possible. In a video Sunit took right after she and Dilpreet got away, flames can be seen exploding from the Tesla seconds later.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Boston

Woman dies after being shot by police officer in Easton

EASTON - A woman died after she was shot by a police officer in Easton on Sunday. Officers responded a home on Spooner Street at about 11:30 a.m. for a report of a woman threatening to harm herself. When officers arrived, they encountered a 56-year-old woman who was in possession of a weapon. Police evacuated other residents of the home. The woman then approached the front entryway of the home with the weapon. Police did not say what the weapon was. Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said an officer, "fearing for their safety, fired a single shot at the woman." After she was shot, police said the woman remained inside the home while negotiators made attempts to reach her by phone. She was found dead when members of a regional response team entered the home.Police did not say how the woman died. Her identity has not been released. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave. The shooting is under investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.  
EASTON, MA
WFMJ.com

Senator J.D. Vance backs bill to prevent catalytic converter thefts

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance is putting his support behind the PARTS Act, to prevent the thefts of catalytic converters by making the highly sought after auto part traceable. "This is relatively a new problem in our state and something I know folks in Youngstown have dealt with quite a fair bit, people are unable to drive themselves to work, because their catalytic converter was stolen," Vance said.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
BBC

Two suspects arrested in California 'cartel-style' murder

Two men have been arrested - one of them after a gun battle with police - for the "cartel-style execution" in California last month of a family, including a teen mother and her baby. Angel Uriarte, 35, was wounded in a shootout with police as he was detained and was...
GOSHEN, CA
The Independent

LA police prevent possible mass shooting and seize weapons cache in apartment raid

Los Angeles police prevented a possible mass shooting and seized a weapons cache in a raid on an apartment where they found rifles pointed at a public park in the city.Authorities say that Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested in Hollywood after LAPD officers responded to a report of a man acting erratically.Mr Johnson was arrested on a complaint of making criminal threats, according to KTLA.And when officers searched an apartment at Lumina Hollywood, they say they found high-powered rifles, handguns, shotguns and ammunition.“The suspect was located on the 18th floor of an apartment building with large windows with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'Armed & Dangerous' New Hampshire Man Wanted By U.S. Marshals After Failing To Appear In Court For Reckless Conduct Gun Charges

A suspect from New Hampshire is currently wanted by United States Marshals after failing to appear in court to receive charges for a series of crimes that took place in 2016, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A warrant for Paul Tasker, Jr.’s arrest was issued on November 16, 2022 after the 46-year-old suspect failed to appear before Belknap County Superior Court in connection to prior criminal threatening and reckless conduct-firearms charges he had pleaded guilty to more than six years earlier.According to REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, Tasker Jr. had lived in the Belknap County, New Hampshire area for more than 20 years...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

