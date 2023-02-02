A man is is in stable condition at UVM Medical Center and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Burlington. It happened just after 6:30 Sunday night at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue. Police say an unnamed 44-year-old man was shot in the chest. There was also no indication Sunday night of the suspect’s name, but they were caught in Winooski within a half-hour of the incident.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 15 HOURS AGO