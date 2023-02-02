Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Illegal border crossings, assaults on Border Patrol agents increase in Swanton SectorLauren JessopSwanton, VT
Related
WCAX
Bristol woman arrested with stolen car; another suspect at-large
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. The investigation began at the end of January when police say a gold Lexus was reported stolen out of Bristol. Police spotted the vehicle on numerous occasions between January 27 and February 2. They say Eric Loyer, 31, of Bristol is connected to the theft and that Keisha Willard, 27, is a known associate of Loyer.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Moretown
MORETOWN — A 59-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Moretown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on River Road at around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they spoke to the driver, identified as Julie Moody, of Moretown, who advised that...
1 person hospitalized, 1 arrested in Burlington shooting
The shooting at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue sent one man to the hospital, according to Acting Police Chief Jon Murad. A suspect, identified as Tovi R. Mesick, was in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 person hospitalized, 1 arrested in Burlington shooting.
mychamplainvalley.com
Suspect in Burlington shooting caught in Winooski
A man is is in stable condition at UVM Medical Center and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Burlington. It happened just after 6:30 Sunday night at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue. Police say an unnamed 44-year-old man was shot in the chest. There was also no indication Sunday night of the suspect’s name, but they were caught in Winooski within a half-hour of the incident.
newportdispatch.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 33-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants following an incident in St. Johnsbury today. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Police say they identified a vehicle equipment violation and initiated the traffic stop. The driver, identified as...
Autopsy determines deadly Coos County shooting to be a homicide
Christopher Veliz was shot and killed in Berlin Friday morning.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Williston
WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver hits vehicle head-on in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Memorial Drive at around 7:50 p.m. Police say they spoke with Solomon Brown, 25, of St. Johnsbury, who told them he was traveling north on Memorial Drive when a dark-colored GMC truck traveling south crossed the centerline and hit his vehicle.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE — A 36-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Grand Isle yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Reynolds Road at around 7:00 a.m. Kyle Lam, of Grand Isle, was identified as the driver. Police say they observed indicators of impairment and Lam was...
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys vacant home in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Waterbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a fully involved structure fire on Little River Road at around 12:30 a.m. The home has not been occupied for years, however, police say they were aware that there had...
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man from Barre was arrested on a warrant in Montpelier on Friday. Police say on January 28 they located a man known to them to have a warrant for his arrest on Main Street at around 5:55 p.m. The man had an arrest warrant for...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at woman, assault in Woodbury
WOODBURY — A 56-year-old man was arrested in Woodbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Vermont Route 14 at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old woman from Marshfield, had been assaulted by a family member. The victim and...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Derby
DERBY — A 27-year-old woman from Brownington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Derby yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 near mile 168 at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Miranda Shepard had attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the...
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after gun shots were fired at a home
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police responded to a report of gunshots fired into a home on Vaughn Court in the Town of Monkton. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When troopers got there, they met with people inside the home. No one had injuries. Troopers canvassed the area and interviewed several witnesses. Evidence collected at the scene indicated approximately five shots were fired at the residence from outside.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for violation of conditions of release in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 37-year-old man from Johnson was cited for violation of conditions of release following an incident in Cambridge last month. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute at a home on Vermont Route 109. Police allege that William Bassett violated active court-ordered conditions by having...
WCAX
Crews battle fire in South Burlington
Authorities say a Bristol woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen car and that another suspect remains on the run. A suspect in a Burlington shooting over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges of second-degree attempted murder. Crews battle South Burlington house fire. Updated:...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant
BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who dumped overdose victim in Lyndon
LYNDON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in an incident in Lyndon on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an unconscious individual lying on the side of New Boston Road at around 12:15 p.m. Initial reports were that the individual was dumped out...
Comments / 0