Collaboration will place disadvantaged young people on a trajectory to success. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, a Medicaid-managed care plan dedicated to helping the underserved receive care, stay well, and build healthy communities and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is collaborating with the Florida Youth Foundation to benefit the lives of at-risk youth. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida has made a $20,000 donation to the Florida Youth Foundation (FYF), the direct support organization of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). FYF will use the funds to support scholarship opportunities for disadvantaged youth.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO