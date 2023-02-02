Read full article on original website
capitalsoup.com
Enterprise Florida Commends Governor Ron DeSantis’ Framework for Freedom Budget Proposal for Making Critical Investments in Florida’s Economic Development
Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) today joins other state economic development organizations to commend Governor Ron DeSantis’ steadfast investment in economic development priorities in his Fiscal Year 2023-24 Framework for Freedom budget proposal to the Florida Legislature. “Through Governor DeSantis’ bold leadership, Florida continues to reach new heights as a...
capitalsoup.com
The Florida Youth Foundation Announces Collaboration with AmeriHealth Caritas Florida to Provide Life-Changing Scholarships to At-Risk Youth
Collaboration will place disadvantaged young people on a trajectory to success. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, a Medicaid-managed care plan dedicated to helping the underserved receive care, stay well, and build healthy communities and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is collaborating with the Florida Youth Foundation to benefit the lives of at-risk youth. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida has made a $20,000 donation to the Florida Youth Foundation (FYF), the direct support organization of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). FYF will use the funds to support scholarship opportunities for disadvantaged youth.
capitalsoup.com
Florida House Democratic Legislators Request FHSAA Rescind Proposed Menstruation Reporting Requirements
Florida House Democratic legislators earlier today sent a letter to the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) in light of a proposed rule to require female student athletes to report their menstruation cycle. In the letter, the legislators ask the FHSAA Board of Directors questions such as how this proposal...
capitalsoup.com
Florida House Democrats React to Bill Rejections
Florida House Democrats yesterday introduced legislation aimed to better the living situations of Floridians in an attempt to address the pressing concerns Floridians have. The scope of Special Session can be expanded to address other issues as needed. The two House Bills introduced were HB 15B – Insurance and HB 17B – Eligibility for Medical Assistance and Related Services.
