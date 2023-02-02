ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

foxla.com

Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
MAYWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after shooting, carjacking attempts in Highland Park

Police took a man into custody after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate the spree began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short time later, a pair of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA.com

Pizza delivery man pepper sprayed, robbed in Camarillo

A man is being held on $100,000 bond after authorities say he pepper sprayed and robbed a pizza deliver man in Ventura County. The robbery happened the evening of Jan. 30 when a Camarillo-based pizza restaurant received an order for deliver to the 800 block of Rosewood Avenue. Around 6:30...
CAMARILLO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions

February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black disabled vet sues City after being shot by LAPD officers

LOS ANGELES – The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black...
LOS ANGELES, CA

