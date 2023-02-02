Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Bicycling Doctor In California Hit By Lexus, Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Driver; Witnesses Detain Suspect
According to authorities, a driver was detained after reportedly running into a bicycle on the road in Southern California before fatally stabbing him. On Wednesday, Long Beach resident Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, was detained on suspicion of murder in connection with the attack that day at Dana Point. Before being...
'I want the officers in jail' - family of Takar Smith speaks after funeral about LAPD shooting
"They need to be in jail because they was not supposed to kill my husband." Takar Smith's widow is calling for justice in the fatal LAPD shooting.
foxla.com
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
KTLA.com
Two women killed in early morning crimes in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
foxla.com
Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
Protesters demand LA County DA Gascón prosecute police officers involved in fatal shootings, arrests
Activists are demanding L.A. County DA George Gascón hold police accountable for recent deadly encounters. They protested outside his office, along with family members of the men recently killed by police.
Inmate Walks Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles.
Man arrested after shooting, carjacking attempts in Highland Park
Police took a man into custody after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate the spree began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short time later, a pair of […]
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
Authorities search for missing mother and baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a mother and her baby who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. The mother was identified as Petisa Shenelle Hyde Davis, 25, and her daughter is Oluwaelumi Ikuomola, 2, both from Lancaster. Both mother and child were last seen on the 500 block of W. Lancaster Boulevard around 7:28 p.m., according to […]
KTLA.com
Pizza delivery man pepper sprayed, robbed in Camarillo
A man is being held on $100,000 bond after authorities say he pepper sprayed and robbed a pizza deliver man in Ventura County. The robbery happened the evening of Jan. 30 when a Camarillo-based pizza restaurant received an order for deliver to the 800 block of Rosewood Avenue. Around 6:30...
newsantaana.com
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente.
Caught on video: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at homeowner in Spring Valley Lake
A homeowner was shot at while confronting thieves near Victorville, and the terrifying moments were caught on video.
goldrushcam.com
Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions
February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
Video shows car strike bicyclist at Dana Point intersection before alleged assault; victim ID'd
Surveillance video from a nearby home shows a sedan striking a bicyclist at a Dana Point intersection before the driver allegedly exited the car and assaulted the victim, who later died.
KNX Hero detained smash-n-grab suspects in Torrance
On Dec. 20, 2022, Staff Sergeant Josue Fragoso was working with a recruit in his Torrance office when he heard the sound of shattering glass. He had a feeling he knew exactly where it came from - a nearby jewelry store.
2urbangirls.com
Black disabled vet sues City after being shot by LAPD officers
LOS ANGELES – The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black...
