Macerich (MAC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Macerich (MAC -3.20%) Greetings. Welcome to The Macerich Company fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. [Operator instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions] I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Samantha Greening. You may begin. Samantha Greening -- Director, Investor Relations. Thank you for joining...
SelectQuote (SLQT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
SelectQuote (SLQT 70.83%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call. Feb
nVent Electric Plc (NVT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
nVent Electric Plc (NVT 7.42%) Q4 2022 Earnings
Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Lumen Technologies (LUMN -0.99%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call.
NCR (NCR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NCR (NCR 0.47%) Good day and welcome to the NCR Corporation fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Nelson, treasurer and investor relations. Please go ahead, sir. Michael Nelson -- Vice...
Freshworks (FRSH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Freshworks (FRSH 0.74%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call. Feb
New Relic (NEWR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
New Relic (NEWR 1.48%) Q3 2023 Earnings Call.
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO 7.85%) Q3 2023 Earnings
Like Realty Income? Then You'll Love This Dividend Stock
Agree Realty is a net lease REIT that specializes in retail properties and ground leases. The company is growing rapidly, spending billions of dollars on new acquisitions and developments. Like Realty Income, Agree Realty pays dividends monthly and has a long track record of boosting its payouts.
2 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
HubSpot ranked as the second-best global software company last year. Arista is a market leader in high-speed data center networking platforms. HubSpot and Arista have large and growing addressable markets. Both stocks could produce market-beating returns for patient shareholders.
Why Chegg Stock Was Down Today
The education technology provider beat revenue and earnings estimates. But management's guidance for fiscal 2023 was below Wall Street's expectations.
Is This Dividend King a Buy for Income Investors?
A dip in demand for COVID-19 testing resulted in lower revenue and earnings for Abbott Laboratories in its fourth quarter.
Is It Time To Buy the Nasdaq's 3 Worst-Performing January Stocks?
Enphase is executing well, but its valuation is holding it back. Intuitive Surgical's growth is slowing down compared to prior years. Automatic Data Processing reported a good quarter but wasn't rewarded for it by investors.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Medtronic is a medical device maker that has raised its payout for 45 consecutive years. AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company that offers investors a 4.1% dividend yield at the moment. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on hospitals and other acute care facilities.
Why These Top REITs Rallied More Than 10% in January
REITs were under a lot of pressure last year as the Federal Reserve raised rates, and they faced other headwinds. While REITs rallied sharply last month, they could have more upside ahead.
Warren Buffett's Advice for Investing in a New Bull Market
Some might think that Buffett would advise investors to be fearful in a new bull market, but there's more to the story. Buffett recommends sticking to the basics by focusing on stocks' valuations and long-term earnings prospects. His advice isn't just for new bull markets; it works in any market
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Pay Dividends Every Month
LTC Properties is a healthcare REIT with a very high yield that looks to be sustainable. Pembina Pipeline's returns have been underwhelmeding, but its dividend yield has not.
3 Stocks Down 25% or More to Buy for Decades of Passive Income
A stock price drop hasn't kept Mid-America Apartment Communities from delivering increasing dividends. Cell tower giant Crown Castle maintains its commitment to annual payout bumps. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for the last 17 years and shows no signs of stopping.
Cloudflare Stock: Is This the Moment You've Been Waiting For?
Cloudflare has found an edge by integrating various services together. The stock's historically lofty valuations show that Wall Street holds it in high regard. But now the P/S ratio is near multi-year lows, making it time to consider buying.
