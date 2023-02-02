Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Why Trump’s secret plan for the war in Ukraine is unbelievable
Two days after Russia’s war in Ukraine began, Donald Trump said there were “things” President Joe Biden could do to end the crisis “pretty quickly,” but the former president did not elaborate on what those “things” might entail. At one point, he suggested that the United States could put Chinese flags on our F-22 fighter jets, but this was not an argument to be taken seriously.
Trump is the latest Republican to avoid his most notable success
The first sign of trouble began, oddly enough, in Alabama. In August 2021, Donald Trump headlined an event in the ruby red state he won by 25 points, and the former president briefly encouraged attendees to get Covid vaccines. As regular readers might recall, the booing was audible and immediate.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
If You’re Still MAGA, You’re Everything People Say You Are, How About Just Making America Great? (Opinion)
People who wave the Confederate flag may say it’s about heritage, not hate. They may have convinced themselves that’s the only way it should be interpreted. But in their hearts, they know how it’s being received no matter what they say they mean. When people say you’re purveyors of hate, that’s what you are and what you meant to do.
Trump case 'cried out for federal investigation': Pomerantz
Former NYDA prosecutor Mark Pomerantz talks with Rachel Maddow about his surprise at not seeing more evidence that federal prosecutors are investigation Donald Trump's financials, particularly after extensive New York Times reporting on Trump's taxes.Feb. 7, 2023.
A misdemeanor for Trump sounds crazy, right? Let’s explore why, and why not.
Charging Donald Trump with a misdemeanor would be totally insane, right?. I’ve been thinking about that question lately, including after finishing former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz’s new book, "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account." I’m looking forward to his interview with Nicolle on the show Tuesday.
Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the new calls to investigate the Trump-era Durham probe and how Republicans in Congress are straying further from U.S. values. Feb. 6, 2023.
With grenades and assault-rifle pins, GOP reps send a message
In politics, it’s not uncommon to see reports that refer to some members as “bomb throwers.” The phrase is generally used to describe rabid ideologues who are more interested in waging partisan attacks than legislating. A couple of weeks ago, however, the phrase took on new significance...
Why Jim Jordan’s first round of misguided GOP subpoenas matters
There are a variety of partisan myths that Republicans embrace with unnerving certainty, as if they just know in their gut that the falsehoods are true, reality notwithstanding. They know, for example, that Donald Trump created the greatest economy ever (he didn’t). They know that the Russia scandal was discredited (it wasn’t). They know that the Obama-era IRS scandalously mistreated conservatives (it didn’t).
Live updates: Biden's State of the Union address calls for police reform, abortion rights
President Joe Biden began delivering his second State of the Union speech tonight around 9 p.m. ET. He addresses the nation in front of a divided Congress, with a Republican-controlled House seeking to derail his agenda at every turn. Though Biden has much to brag about, mounting tensions with China...
Insiders Roundtable: Do’s and don’ts for a successful State of the Union for Biden
Former White House Press Secretary under President Biden Jen Psaki, former Deputy Senior Advisor to President Obama Stephanie Cutter, and former White House Press Secretary under President Obama Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to share their experiences working on past State of the Unions and to weigh in on what President Biden should do to have a successful night. “What I understand from White House officials, my former colleagues I've spoken to, is that the President is going to speak to people who feel invisible, who don't feel heard, who don't feel seen by Washington,” says Psaki. “Not getting into a data listicle of all the things he's accomplished for the whole speech, in my view, is exactly what he should be doing,” says Psaki. Gibbs adds, “If we get Joe from Scranton, then it'll be a good night for Joe Biden and likely a good night for the American people.”Feb. 7, 2023.
Lawrence: GOP's debt limit threat is biggest danger to America right now
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell says that China's status as one of the largest holders of U.S. foreign debt makes "Republican members of Congress who are ready, willing and able" to force the United States to default on its national debt, a greater threat to our national security than the Chinese balloon shot down by federal authorities on Saturday.Feb. 7, 2023.
Why Trump didn’t know about the Chinese balloons over U.S. soil
As much of the political world took an interest in a Chinese surveillance balloon last week, the U.S. military made some news over the weekend, letting the public know that an F-22 raptor took down the balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, and efforts to retrieve relevant materials and intelligence were underway.
Biden begins speech thanking congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi
President Biden opened his State of the Union speech with special recognition to congressional leaders, and also former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he called "the greatest Speaker in the history of the House of Representatives."Feb. 8, 2023.
Fmr. CIA Director: 'we need to figure out what the Chinese were thinking'
China’s surveillance balloon “clearly was provocative” but many things remain unclear about why China did it. CIA Director John Brennan has some questions. “It clearly was intended to traverse U.S. airspace but who was responsible for launching this and was it fully coordinated at the highest levels of the Chinese government?” But now, the most pressing question might be how the United States proceeds with its relationship with China. “There are ways that we can de-escalate,” Brennan tells Ali Velshi, “but it requires engagement and constructive diplomacy and dialogue with China that unfortunately this balloon issue is disrupting.”Feb. 5, 2023.
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) Talks China Balloon, SOTU and House GOP
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) talks expectations for President Biden's upcoming State of the Union speech, and responds to Republicans slamming Biden for not shooting down the Chinese surveillance balloon earlier. “We just need to accept that whatever happens, and in total absence of facts, there’s going to be deep criticism of the president.” Feb. 5, 2023.
