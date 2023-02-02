ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: Marvin Jones Jr. Undergoing Surgery

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin spring practice for the 2023 season in just a few weeks. However, they will be short a key contributor in the linebacker room as Marvin Jones Jr. is expected to miss spring ball after undergoing shoulder surgery. Jones primarily saw action in the...
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Versatile Safety in ESPN Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Noting Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is “allergic” to using a first-round draft pick on a receiver, ESPN.com’s Matt Miller went with Alabama defensive back Brian Branch for the team’s first-round pick in his Monday morning mock draft. “Branch...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Planned Years Ahead to Build a Team Around Mahomes

It was July 2017, and, after the surprise summer firing of John Dorsey, new Chiefs GM Brett Veach was holding one of his first meetings, scrambling to adjust to the job after a wild month. This one was focused specifically on defining Kansas City’s principles. What are our principles?...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Senior Bowl: 5 Defensive Standouts Who Boosted Draft Stock

As the saying goes, draft season officially begins every year when over 100 top college football prospects report to compete against one another in the annual Senior Bowl. With nearly three months until the 2023 NFL Draft, player weigh-ins and a trio of practices took place from Tuesday through Thursday, allowing scouts, coaches, and media alike the opportunity to evaluate the best of the best duking it out in one-on-one drills. On Saturday, the stakes were raised higher with all of the pads coming out as players participated in the Senior Bowl showcase at Hancock Whitney Stadium, providing another chance to impress in a full-contact game setting.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom in NFL Pro Games: How to Watch

The NFL Pro Bowl Games take place today and the Atlanta Falcons have an ambassador taking part. It marks the first Pro Bowl for 25-year-old Chris Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round pick in 2019, is not only the highest...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Four Rams Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs

The argument of "greatest of all time" NFL quarterbacks begins and ends with Tom Brady's supreme reign. However, the league boasts many other crazy talented quarterbacks that have shined on the biggest football stage: the Super Bowl. NFL.com ranked the best 66 quarterbacks to ever start a Super Bowl and...
Wichita Eagle

Ray Lewis to Help Ravens LB Roquan Smith be ‘Freaking Phenomenal’

During Ray Lewis' time in the NFL, he brought the linebacker position to another level with both his play on the field and his leadership qualities. And now Lewis, 10 years into retirement, thinks he can still help the Ravens' defense by making current linebacker and recent trade acquisition Roquan Smith better.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers decide a trade is in their best interests, two obvious trade destinations have emerged. One is the New York Jets, with a talented roster and a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, that would come with a huge seal of approval from Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis extending skid with loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218

Serghei Spivac achieved the most notable victory of his career on Saturday when he topped Derick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event. Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) managed to overcome the most decorated knockout artist in octagon history with a first-round submission win over Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says ‘Good Fit’

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Two Packers on PFF’s List of Top 100 Free Agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took care of his biggest free-agent-to-be by signing Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a contract extension a couple days before Christmas. Still, the Packers have seven players scheduled to reach free agency who played at least...
GREEN BAY, WI

