Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s a Grown Man’ Says Roquan Smith of Lamar Jackson’s Contract Talks with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith paved the way for contract negotiations without an agent. Fresh off a five-year extension signed in January with the Ravens, Smith worked his deal without the services of an agent. And there's another Ravens player who's in the same situation. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Marvin Jones Jr. Undergoing Surgery
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin spring practice for the 2023 season in just a few weeks. However, they will be short a key contributor in the linebacker room as Marvin Jones Jr. is expected to miss spring ball after undergoing shoulder surgery. Jones primarily saw action in the...
Wichita Eagle
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Versatile Safety in ESPN Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Noting Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is “allergic” to using a first-round draft pick on a receiver, ESPN.com’s Matt Miller went with Alabama defensive back Brian Branch for the team’s first-round pick in his Monday morning mock draft. “Branch...
Wichita Eagle
CBS Sports Projects Buccaneers to trade up for Tom Brady replacement in 2023 NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at a crossroads with the 2023 offseason still in its early stages. The franchise has a major decision to make at quarterback with Tom Brady officially retiring and there are multiple avenues on the table. The Buccaneers still have former second-round pick Kyle Trask on...
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Wells Endorses Texans Pick of Ohio State QB: ‘C.J. Stroud For President’
HOUSTON — The hiring of coach DeMeco Ryans has brought new life to the Houston Texans. But the promise fans have felt since Ryans' return will reach another level with the possibility of drafting either quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. There will be a massive debate between...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Planned Years Ahead to Build a Team Around Mahomes
It was July 2017, and, after the surprise summer firing of John Dorsey, new Chiefs GM Brett Veach was holding one of his first meetings, scrambling to adjust to the job after a wild month. This one was focused specifically on defining Kansas City’s principles. What are our principles?...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Senior Bowl: 5 Defensive Standouts Who Boosted Draft Stock
As the saying goes, draft season officially begins every year when over 100 top college football prospects report to compete against one another in the annual Senior Bowl. With nearly three months until the 2023 NFL Draft, player weigh-ins and a trio of practices took place from Tuesday through Thursday, allowing scouts, coaches, and media alike the opportunity to evaluate the best of the best duking it out in one-on-one drills. On Saturday, the stakes were raised higher with all of the pads coming out as players participated in the Senior Bowl showcase at Hancock Whitney Stadium, providing another chance to impress in a full-contact game setting.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs at Super Bowl Opening Night: time, TV info and more for Monday’s broadcast
The countdown to Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles showdown is on, and one of game week’s most time-honored (and unscripted) traditions kicks things up a notch Monday evening:. Opening Night at Super Bowl LVII. You’ll remember from past Super Bowls — including two involving the Chiefs in just...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom in NFL Pro Games: How to Watch
The NFL Pro Bowl Games take place today and the Atlanta Falcons have an ambassador taking part. It marks the first Pro Bowl for 25-year-old Chris Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round pick in 2019, is not only the highest...
Wichita Eagle
Four Rams Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs
The argument of "greatest of all time" NFL quarterbacks begins and ends with Tom Brady's supreme reign. However, the league boasts many other crazy talented quarterbacks that have shined on the biggest football stage: the Super Bowl. NFL.com ranked the best 66 quarterbacks to ever start a Super Bowl and...
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Rookies: From College Football Champs to Super Bowl Bound
If Georgia knows a thing or two, it’s how to win and how to produce winners. Two guys straight out of Georgia and into the NFL happen to be on the same Super Bowl-bound team: the Philadelphia Eagles. Those two guys are Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. From Bulldogs...
Wichita Eagle
Ray Lewis to Help Ravens LB Roquan Smith be ‘Freaking Phenomenal’
During Ray Lewis' time in the NFL, he brought the linebacker position to another level with both his play on the field and his leadership qualities. And now Lewis, 10 years into retirement, thinks he can still help the Ravens' defense by making current linebacker and recent trade acquisition Roquan Smith better.
Wichita Eagle
New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers decide a trade is in their best interests, two obvious trade destinations have emerged. One is the New York Jets, with a talented roster and a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, that would come with a huge seal of approval from Rodgers.
Wichita Eagle
At Super Bowl, Chiefs will end season where it began. Two players seek better memories
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie don’t anticipate an eerie feeling when they revisit State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. But it can’t be ruled out. Neither player finished the Chiefs’ 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in...
Wichita Eagle
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis extending skid with loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218
Serghei Spivac achieved the most notable victory of his career on Saturday when he topped Derick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event. Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) managed to overcome the most decorated knockout artist in octagon history with a first-round submission win over Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Wichita Eagle
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says ‘Good Fit’
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
Wichita Eagle
Two Packers on PFF’s List of Top 100 Free Agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took care of his biggest free-agent-to-be by signing Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a contract extension a couple days before Christmas. Still, the Packers have seven players scheduled to reach free agency who played at least...
