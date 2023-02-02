Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Don Cannon Explains How Jeezy & JAY-Z's 'Go Crazy' Started Out As A T.I. Freestyle
Don Cannon has revealed Jeezy and JAY-Z’s “Go Crazy” was originally a T.I. freestyle that eventually morphed into the actual song. During an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, Cannon explained how Tip played a role in the conception of Jeezy and Hov’s 2005 collaboration. According to the Generation Now co-founder, his beat was initially made for T.I. and although he recorded a freestyle over it that landed on his Down with the King mixtape, nothing was done with it, which led to the Snowman snatching it up.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
"I was dating Kelly Slater at the time," Pamela Anderson revealed of her impromptu 1995 wedding to Tommy Lee in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story Kelly Slater is still a fan of his ex-girlfriend Pamela Anderson. The 11-time World Surf League champion, 50, congratulated his former Baywatch costar and her family this week on the premiere of her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, in which Anderson, 55, looked back on her life, career and relationships, including one with Slater. "Congrats to you guys. Look...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
ComicBook
1923 Star Thinks Yellowstone Spinoff is Heading Towards a Major Dutton Family Revelation
One of the big questions fans of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe have been asking as the first season of prequel series 1923 continues is who, exactly, is John Dutton III's — aka, Kevin Costner's character in Yellowstone — grandfather. While it seems like an odd sort of thing to theorize about, events in 1923 have made the family tree something of a question. John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) was killed in a recent episode and while some fans assume that means that his son, Jack (Darren Mann) will then be John II's father, there's also a theory that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and his fiancée Alex could end up being John II's parents. The question is one that has been hotly debated among fans and it turns out, the cast as well but Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alex, has her own theory — she thinks 1923 is deliberately building to the reveal.
NME
Jimmy Page honours Jeff Beck as “the quiet chief” at funeral
Jeff Beck‘s funeral took place yesterday, (February 3) during which Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page described him in the eulogy he gave as “the quiet chief”. The comedian Jim Moir, otherwise known as Vic Reeves, was in attendance and mentioned this detail in a post on Instagram shared just after he got back from the service.
‘Saturday Night Live’: Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits
Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, joining Pedro Pascal for a sketch that poked fun at the younger generation for their online habits. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live‘: Pedro Pascal Spoofs ’The Last Of Us’ In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump In the sketch, Pascal plays a high school teacher named Mr. Ben, who is giving a presentation about technology use to his students. He tells the students there’s...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
NME
Brian May says Queen used to get “irritated” when audiences sang along to songs
Brian May has said Queen used to get “irritated” by crowds singing every line to their songs during their earliest days as a band. Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, May said initially, they just wanted fans to listen to the lyrics they’d spent hours coming up with.
The most shocking moments from Netflix's Pamela Anderson documentary, explained by the director
From Sylvester Stallone's offer to Rick Salomon's crack pipe, Insider got director Ryan White's take on surprising moments in "Pamela, a Love Story."
NME
Judas Priest share update after cancelled Ozzy Osbourne tour
Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
ComicBook
George R. Robertson, Police Academy Star, Dead at 89
George R. Robertson has passed away at age 89. The beloved Canadian actor had 80 film and television credits to his name, but he was best known for playing Chief Hurnst in the Police Academy films. According to an announcement from Robertson's family, he died on January 29 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
M. Night Shyamalan Reveals Why He Won't Do More Sequels (Exclusive)
Since bursting onto the scene with the critically-acclaimed The Sixth Sense right before the turn of the century, M. Night Shyamalan has cemented himself as one of the most unique working directors in Hollywood. Future Shyamalan flicks like Signs and The Happening further emphasized the filmmaker's signature style, one which heavily relies on suspense and ...
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
The Last of Us Star Troy Baker Reveals New Scene Developing Joel's Backstory
The Last of Us star Troy Baker is about as deeply involved in the franchise as anyone can be at this point. Baker was the actor who brought the character of Joel Miller to life in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II; Baker also plays a minor role in The ...
Law & Order SVU’s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler’s Relationship Timeline: From Partners to Something More
#Bensler forever. There are many great TV partnerships, but nothing quite like the relationship between Law & Order’s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. The twosome, portrayed by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, were partners for over a decade on Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit until Meloni’s departure from the series in season 13. While […]
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
Super Bowl Commercial: Breaking Bad's Walt and Jesse Return
It's time to cook. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) are back in business in PopCorners' Breaking Bad Super Bowl commercial -- only this time, they're not manufacturing pure Blue Sky. Titled "Breaking Good," the 60-second ad airing during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday is written and directed by series creator Vince ...
