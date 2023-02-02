Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Plan luring underwriters, getting policies in high risk areas coming back
(The Center Square) – Louisiana is poised to fund an incentive insurance program structured to recruit insurance companies that will write policies in high-risk areas. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to approve lawmakers’ legislation appropriating $45 million for the initiative. The program, first created in 2005 to address an insurance crisis following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, will provide grants of between $2 million and $10 million to lure underwriters, which will be required to match the funds in addition to the policy offerings.
KTBS
Funding worries for early education after relief funds dwindle
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood education is being impacted by COVID-19 in north Louisiana. But maybe not in the way you might think in this post pandemic world. Not too long after COVID hit, government agencies threw a lot of tax dollars at a lot of things, including early childhood education and care. Those one time federal relief funds have been spent.
KTBS
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally...
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Mardi Gras Safety
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe during Mardi Gras. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put...
KTBS
Louisiana has some of the worst air pollution in the nation. Where does that leave LSU?
Louisiana has the highest air pollution of any state in the nation, according to 2019 data from the Environmental Protection Agency. And it’s taking a toll on residents. High levels of air pollution cause an estimated 85 new cancer cases a year in Louisiana, according to a 2022 study by the Tulane Law Environmental Clinic. Louisiana’s petrochemical belt along the Mississippi River, dubbed “Cancer Alley,” has long been a source of health complaints from the predominantly Black residents who reside along the industrial plants.
KTBS
Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
KTBS
Rain tonight and Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was moving toward the ArkLaTex as of early Tuesday evening. Rain was already showing up in Texas and Oklahoma. A cold front was draped across the northern part of the ArkLaTex stretching back into south Texas. This boundary will pass through the area on Wednesday.
Comments / 0