(The Center Square) – Louisiana is poised to fund an incentive insurance program structured to recruit insurance companies that will write policies in high-risk areas. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to approve lawmakers’ legislation appropriating $45 million for the initiative. The program, first created in 2005 to address an insurance crisis following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, will provide grants of between $2 million and $10 million to lure underwriters, which will be required to match the funds in addition to the policy offerings.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO