Case boxes for sale.2100 boxes total ,3 pallets, 700 per pallet. Holds 24ea. 12 ounce cans in each box. Boxes are white with no markings or labels. ( $840 ) I bought these boxes for my water line. I am switching to reused bottles and no longer need boxes. They are new, still on pallets. The boxes are about $.70 each. 2100 x $.70 = $1,470 value new. Asking $.40 each . FOB Gap Mills WV 24941. Dimensions 16″ long, 5 1/2 “deep, 11” wide. These boxes were made to hold 24 12 ounce cans.

22 HOURS AGO