probrewer.com
Lightly Used Spike Brewing Nano Double Batch Electric 1 bbl Pilot System ($11,000)
Lightly Used Spike Brewing Nano Double Batch Electric 1 bbl Pilot System ($11,000) ( $11,000 ) We are selling our 1 bbl Spike Brewing Electric Double Batch Nano system as we have upgraded to a larger brewing system. Asking $11,000 obo. Perfect for a pilot system for a larger brewery or someone looking to start out with lower initial upfront costs. This system was used for 1.5 years and is searching for a good home.
probrewer.com
SABCO BREW MAGIC 2X 1 BARRELL BREWING SYSTEM
SABCO BREW MAGIC 2X 1 BARRELL BREWING SYSTEM ( $4,200 ) Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
probrewer.com
Case boxes for sale.2100 boxes total ,3 pallets, 700 per pallet. Holds 24ea. 12 ounce cans in each box. Boxes are white with no markings or labels.
Case boxes for sale.2100 boxes total ,3 pallets, 700 per pallet. Holds 24ea. 12 ounce cans in each box. Boxes are white with no markings or labels. ( $840 ) I bought these boxes for my water line. I am switching to reused bottles and no longer need boxes. They are new, still on pallets. The boxes are about $.70 each. 2100 x $.70 = $1,470 value new. Asking $.40 each . FOB Gap Mills WV 24941. Dimensions 16″ long, 5 1/2 “deep, 11” wide. These boxes were made to hold 24 12 ounce cans.
probrewer.com
Bottler, Capper, Labeler and 50k+ Long neck bottles with twist top lids
We have a used complete 4 head Bottler, Capper, Label-er unit and 30 plus pallets of new 12oz Long neck beer bottles with 5 boxes of assorted lids. We are interested in offers. Manufacturer : Anchor Glass. Original Manufacture Date : 2015-2016. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships From : Seattle,...
probrewer.com
7 bbl Brewery For Sale – Owners have retired
Located on the beautiful Redwood Coast, along the northern most tip of California in Del Norte County. This successful, thriving Veteran owned 7 bbl brewery and pub opened its doors in the fall of 2015. The Brewery has built a reputation for the highest quality, fresh craft beer along with outstanding pub food.
