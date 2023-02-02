ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-91 SB in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-91 Southbound in the area of exit 32 was closed due to a multicar motor vehicle accident. At around 5:24pm Sunday evening, state police responded to 91 South in the area of exit 32a for reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles. Injuries have been reported...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

5-car crash on I-91S in Hartford results in multiple injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-car crash on I-91 South in Hartford led to multiple injuries on Sunday night and closed the highway for several hours. The incident began around 5:30 p.m. near exit 32A. State police said that a Subaru was traveling in the right center lane, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured

Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford

A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a gun and drugs needed medical treatment as part of his arrest, according to Waterbury police. A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said it'll be brutally cold overnight....
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

18-Year-Old Flown to Hospital After Serious Car Crash in Holland

​An 18-year-old was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital on Sunday after he was thrown from his car during a crash in Holland, Massachusetts, that closed the roadway for almost five hours. The Holland Police Department says it responded to the single car crash on Sturbridge Road just...
HOLLAND, MA
NECN

Body of Woman Recovered From Pond in Northern Rhode Island

A woman's body was recovered from a partially frozen pond in northern Rhode Island on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. A police investigation has been launched. First responders were at Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville at around 11 a.m., and were on scene for hours as the woman's body was recovered, WJAR reported.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
WTNH

Frito-Lay employees robbed at gunpoint in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of a cleaning crew at the Frito-Lay Distribution Center in South Windsor are without personal belongings Sunday following an armed robbery, according to police. The employees were forced to the ground at gunpoint at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the distribution center, located at 160 Nutmeg Rd. South, according […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Struck During Vehicle Theft in Manchester

A pedestrian was struck during a vehicle theft in Manchester on Saturday morning. Police said a running vehicle was stolen while it was left outside of a business on Center Street. During the theft, investigators said a pedestrian was backed into by one of the vehicles involved in the theft.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

SILVER ALERTS: Married Couple Reported Missing From Hartford

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a married couple who is missing from Hartford. State police said 77-year-old John Wolak and his wife, 73-year-old Barbara Wolak, have been missing since Saturday. John is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has grey hair and blue...
