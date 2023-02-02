ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Who Could Trade for Kyrie Irving? Here Are the Favorites

Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Chicago

Report: Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks

Report: Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over. The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Chicago

Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter

Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
NBC Chicago

Toews Misses Another Practice With Non-COVID Illness

Toews misses practice with non-COVID illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews missed Sunday’s practice due to a non-COVID illness, the team says. Toews, who has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games so far this season, had missed a Jan. 26 game...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy