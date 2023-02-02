Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Who Could Trade for Kyrie Irving? Here Are the Favorites
Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline.
5 Potential Destinations for Nets' Kevin Durant After Kyrie Irving Trade Request
5 potential destinations for Nets' Durant after Irving trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The dominoes could be falling in the NBA. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, Kyrie Irving has kickstarted what could be a frantic period by handing in a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving Trade Winners, Losers: Blockbuster Deal Further Crowds West
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon.
Report: Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks
Report: Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over. The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.
Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter
Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
Source: Steph Curry to Miss Time; Warriors Aim for Return After All-Star Break
Source: Warriors hoping Steph returns after All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Steph Curry is expected to miss at least the next five games with a lower-leg injury. The Warriors are "hoping" he can return shortly after the NBA All-Star break ends on Feb. 23, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday morning.
Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
Ranking NFL Super Bowl Logos From Best to Worst Before Eagles-Chiefs
Ranking Super Bowl logos from best to worst originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The game of football has evolved over the last 56 years – and the same can be said about Super Bowl logos. Back in January of 1967, the first Super Bowl was held under the...
Super Bowl Draws Epic Air Show of Private Planes to Phoenix
Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom. Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers and was even with...
Toews Misses Another Practice With Non-COVID Illness
Toews misses practice with non-COVID illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews missed Sunday’s practice due to a non-COVID illness, the team says. Toews, who has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games so far this season, had missed a Jan. 26 game...
