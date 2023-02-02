Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BBC
Adoption: Son finally meets birth mum after 58 years
Timothy Welch was one of the thousands of babies who were given up for adoption from a mother and baby home in the 1960s. He was only six weeks old when he was separated from his birth mother, June Mary Phelps, who was 18 at the time. He described how...
"A True Miracle" - Stunned Family in Disbelief After What Happened When They Removed Life Support From Comatose Woman
The fight appeared to be over. Doctors had determined that Lyndee Brown Pellettiere-Swapp was not responding to treatment and advised the family it was time to turn the life support off. Lyndee had been in a coma for several weeks, and her organs were beginning to fail. With seemingly no hope, the family made the heartbreaking decision to pull the plus and let her move on peacefully. Then something amazing happened.
Tree Hugger
Traveling Teacher Feels at Home in This Self-Renovated Short Bus
People often choose to live less conventional lifestyles for a variety of reasons. Some want to live more lightly on the land, while others want to travel more, perhaps world-schooling their kids while on the road. Others, like Deyana, welcomed bus life after a breakup that left her wanting to explore more of the world.
Therapy dogs help create ‘connection’ with Portland students
Returning to the classroom for kids after the pandemic has revealed learning issues, focusing problems and struggles to socialize. However, more Portland schools are bringing in therapy dogs to help make those connections again.
KevinMD.com
An angel in the woods: a tragic story and the gift of life
We lived in the woods. Five acres of trees. You could barely see the sky. We left the big city for this piece of heaven. And by chance, we met a couple that had a 5-year-old daughter. Our son was four years old. They became best friends. They’d swing on the swing set, play in the sandbox, and splash each other in our little pool.
reviewofoptometry.com
T2DM Patients Have Worse MGD in DED
Higher prevalence and increased severity of MGD was found in patients with both type 2 diabetes and DED compared with those only with DED. Photo: Katherine Sanford, OD. Click image to enlarge. While studies have been conducted on the effects of diabetes on tear film and secretion, few have focused...
Comments / 0