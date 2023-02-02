ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

Assessing Mets slugger Pete Alonso's candidacy for extension

The Mets hammered out a multiyear deal with one of their top arbitration-eligible players two weeks ago, guaranteeing Jeff McNeil $50M to extend their window of control by as much as three seasons. General manager Billy Eppler predictably expressed openness to more deals of that nature. Of the other players on the roster, slugger Pete Alonso stands out as the most obvious candidate.
ATLANTA, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees bust Joey Gallo will have surprise role with Twins

Even while he was coming off his worst major-league season, the Minnesota Twins coveted Joey Gallo, whom they tried to acquire several times during his career. With a Twins executive declaring that “the upside is tremendous,” it appears the team will do everything it can to get Gallo into the lineup — including his first extended appearances at first base since 2018. (Gallo played first in one game with the Dodgers last season.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Mets adding controversial former star to their front office

Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets hire Carlos Beltran for unspecified front office role

The Mets have hired Carlos Beltran for an unspecified position in their front office, according to Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The news comes a little over three years after Beltran stepped down as the club’s manager in the aftermath of the Astros sign-stealing scandal, as Beltran ended up resigning without ever actually managing the Mets in a regular-season game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers hire Ian Kinsler as special assistant

The Rangers announced Monday that they’ve hired four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young. Kinsler is slated to serve as the manager for Team Israel in the upcoming World Baseball Classic but will begin his duties in this new role with the Rangers following the WBC.
FanSided

Braves: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win another World Series

The Atlanta Braves report to spring training this month with one goal on their mind — to find their mojo. Another chance at the World Series awaits if they can do so. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this offseason, the Braves rank near the top of most analysts’ MLB Power Rankings, and for good reason. Atlanta improved this winter, especially with addition of Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angelos family drops lawsuits against one another

The ongoing litigation among the members of the Angelos family, who own the Orioles, has been dropped according to court documents first obtained by the Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Barker. The documents state Georgia Angelos and her sons, John and Louis, have agreed that “all claims, including all counterclaims and...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

